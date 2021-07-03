A St. Louis Park housing development is poised to stretch higher than the current building that Kenwood Gymnastics vacated.
As the Beltline Boulevard business moves to the Roller Garden site in St. Louis Park, The Opus Group plans to replace the old building on the west side of Beltline Boulevard between Park Glen Road and West 35th Street with a new five-story structure. The St. Louis Park City Council unanimously voiced approval for the plan June 21, with a final vote set for July 6, after this edition went to press.
The building would include 250 residential units, about 7,500 square feet of commercial space and six live-work units.
Although located about 600 feet from the planned Beltline light rail station, a three-story parking garage and 28-stall surface parking lot would accommodate drivers. Senior Planner Jennifer Monson noted the Planning Commission and City Council will consider changes to the amount of required parking near light rail stations later this year. City staff recommended a 20% reduction in the number of spaces required for the Opus Group’s plan. An art installation would help shield the parking garage for passersby.
St. Louis Park resident Barb Patterson, who called into the June 21 council meeting, said she is pleased the project meets the city’s inclusionary housing goals that call for 10% of the residential units to be set aside for residents making up to half the area median income. She expressed a preference for large units.
“We’re really in desperate need of more affordable housing for families,” said Patterson, who also spoke in support of a planned stormwater treatment system beneath the site and advocated for pollinator habitat in green space that will be preserved.
The stormwater system will improve conditions at Bass Lake Preserve, Monson said. As for three-bedroom units, she said one is currently designated as affordable.
Nick Murnane, senior director of real estate development for The Opus Group, said the company is considering a second affordable three-bedroom unit as well as designating more two-bedroom units as affordable as part of negotiations with the city over tax-increment financing assistance for the project. The rent for an affordable three-bedroom unit would be about $1,400 per month.
Councilmember Margaret Rog pointed out that if the city had to adhere to its recently revised inclusionary housing policy, seven three-bedroom units would be required. The change does not apply since The Opus Group had already filed an application for the development before the city made the change to require more large units.
Rog pointed out that adhering to the new policy would allow several more families to live near transit in affordable units.
“I hope you are successful in getting some more three-bedroom units because we do need more,” Rog said.
Councilmember Nadia Mohamed also encouraged the developer to create more large units.
“I just wish a lot more people have access to it, especially our families here in St. Louis Park,” Mohamed said. “I know they would enjoy and I know they would love it, and it’s really hard to find buildings with such great amenities and have three bedrooms.”
Councilmember Lynette Dumalag inquired about the commercial space, noting that it would be separated into two areas.
Murnane said the developer hopes to land a restaurant for the north retail space with smaller shops on the south side. The mix of tenants would depend upon what the market dictates.
Dumalag also highlighted plans for a dog run on the green space. Murnane remarked that city staff stressed the importance of the open space, which he noted is an odd shape that worked with the site layout plans.
“We’re seeing 50% to even as high as 70% of people are now having dogs, especially after COVID, so having a dog amenity is just something that felt natural,” Murnane said. “It’s kind of a nice way to blend in with the landscape.”
The fenced dog run would be reserved for tenants, but the public could access picnic tables elsewhere in the green space. A patio from the northern business area would lead to the green space. Planners from The Opus Group envisioned musicians playing in the space or an artist from a live-work unit selling wares there.
Councilmember Larry Kraft asked if a stoplight would be necessary at Park Glen Road and Beltline Boulevard. Monson responded that the city anticipates traffic issues will occur by 2023 even if the development did not go forward.
“Because the traffic is already poor, even without this development, staff at this time is not recommending that Opus contribute to the installation of that light,” Monson said.
“It sounds like Opus is getting a deal that they can then use to invest in more net-zero energy things,” said Kraft, who had pressed Opus leaders to provide more environmentally friendly features.
Councilmember Tim Brausen noted the city has been studying traffic on Beltline Boulevard for years, including the idea of building a tunnel at one point.
“It’s never going to be perfect,” he said.
However, Mayor Jake Spano said, “I’ll push back a little bit that I think it’s entirely appropriate for the city to be asking developers that are coming in, who will derive a benefit from infrastructure that has been invested in over the years, to at least partner with us on addressing some of those costs.”
He added, “I think it’s entirely reasonable for us as a city to say to a developer, you know, we’d go halfsies on it.”
He thanked Opus for providing public art for the parking garage, adding that he would like the city to require public art in developments.
Construction on the building would begin late this year and continue for about two years.
