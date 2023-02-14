St. Louis Park Council votes for roundabout at Cedar Lake Road, Louisiana Avenue - 1

A map of the proposed roundabout shows two business access driveways that will be closed. North is to the right on the map while south is to the left. (Submitted map)

Although some St. Louis Park residents have concerns about a proposed new roundabout, the St. Louis Park City Council voted unanimously to approve the early plans for Cedar Lake Road and Louisiana Avenue.

The new circular intersection at the intersection would be a part of a two-year project that would also include the reconstruction of Cedar Lake Road between Jordan Avenue and Kentucky Avenue and of Louisiana Avenue from Wayzata Boulevard to the south end of its intersection with Cedar Lake Road.

Copyright © 2023 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Load comments