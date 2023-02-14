Although some St. Louis Park residents have concerns about a proposed new roundabout, the St. Louis Park City Council voted unanimously to approve the early plans for Cedar Lake Road and Louisiana Avenue.
The new circular intersection at the intersection would be a part of a two-year project that would also include the reconstruction of Cedar Lake Road between Jordan Avenue and Kentucky Avenue and of Louisiana Avenue from Wayzata Boulevard to the south end of its intersection with Cedar Lake Road.
The roundabout proved to be the most controversial aspect of the project, with many of the residents who spoke at a public hearing questioning its safety and whether emergency responders from a nearby fire station would be able to navigate it easily enough.
Kyle Imholte, a civil engineer for consultant Kimley-Horn, said during a Feb. 6 presentation to the City Council that the roundabout would reduce delays per vehicle at the intersection by about 15 seconds on average. Unlike a stoplight, in which motorists on one of the streets must stop until the traffic light changes, drivers in roundabouts must only yield to traffic within the circle. Imholte said idling would be reduced as a result, thereby cutting carbon emissions.
Roundabouts improve safety, according to the consultant. The Minnesota Department of Transportation has concluded that roundabouts reduce crashes with fatalities and serious injuries by about 80% compared to intersections with traffic signals, he said. While Imholte indicated that rear-end crashes and minor fender benders still occur in roundabouts, he said they have been shown to cut down on major crashes with serious damage, such as T-bone collisions.
The geometry of the roundabout requires drivers to slow down to 20 mph or less, he said. In contrast, he said drivers can run a red light or speed through an intersection with a traffic signal at 30, 40 or even 50 mph “without any real consequences if it’s not being enforced by police.”
With a roundabout, he said, “If you tried to do that here, there’d be significant damage to your car. It’d be very bumpy and you would likely crash. So the roundabout does force drivers to really slow down, which does increase pedestrian safety as well.”
Pedestrians will benefit from median islands when crossing, meaning they will only need to worry about traffic coming from one direction at a time.
Imholte said large vehicles like trucks and fire department vehicles would be able to travel over the sloped median island in the center of the roundabout while navigating it. Designers consulted fire department officials and modified the design slightly so that it met with their approval. Imholte noted that the existing traffic signal leads to backups during the afternoon peak traffic period, creating an obstacle for fire trucks. The roundabout should prevent such long backups, the consultant said. He added that emergency vehicles already navigate existing roundabouts in the city. He noted that motorists inside the roundabout when an emergency vehicle approaches should exit it before pulling over.
Imholte acknowledged that the roundabout will lead to the closure of two driveway accesses for businesses on the south side of the roundabout.
“These driveways are not that safe with their proximity to the existing intersection,” he said.
Access to the businesses would be available from Cedar Lake Road.
Regarding other questions residents raised, Imholte said plans call for sidewalks on both sides of Louisiana Avenue to limit the need for users to cross the busy street until they reach enhanced crossing locations. The plan calls for flashing lights in several locations to alert drivers to pedestrians who intend to cross the road.
Some residents questioned the plan to add bicycle facilities on Cedar Lake Road. Imholte responded that the street is one of the main east-west corridors in the city and that there are no streets in the area that run parallel to it. The road is near St. Louis Park Middle School and Park Spanish Immersion School, he noted.
“This would allow a safe facility for any kids that are biking to school,” he said.
While the plan calls for the removal of parking, Imholte pointed out that many of the side streets that connect with Cedar Lake Road allow parking.
Planners still have not decided whether or not to remove traffic signals along Cedar Lake Road at Texas Avenue and Nevada Avenue, although Imholte said no other roundabouts are under consideration. The city is planning to remove a shared turn lane on Cedar Lake Road on the west side of the project, with Imholte asserting that such lanes are more useful in high-use business areas. With most driveways in the area serving residences, he said, “That’s not a very good use of city dollars and construction to have that be there.”
The lack of a turn lane at Flag Avenue would mean that pedestrians and bicyclists would have to cross two lanes instead of three. Imholte also argued that the lack of a turn lane at Flag Avenue would create “traffic calming” as turning vehicles would block traffic behind them.
“We did hear that high vehicle speeds was an issue along Cedar Lake Road, and this will help,” Imholte said.
Despite the lack of a through turn lane, the city will need to increase right-of-way in areas, making purchases in some cases, to accommodate the planned bike and pedestrian accommodations.
Council input
Council Member Sue Budd said she received comments from people who reported that they are nervous, stressed or confused about roundabouts. In response to her question about whether the roundabout could handle traffic volumes, Imholte said it has been designed to accommodate the two through lanes on the busier Louisiana Avenue and one through lane on Cedar Lake Road.
“We’re confident that it’s able to handle the traffic volumes that are out there today and even in 10 years,” he said.
Mayor Jake Spano observed that westbound traffic on Cedar Lake Road that is turning northbound onto Louisiana Avenue would have a separate turning area outside the roundabout itself. Imholte said the separate turning lane would help with truck movements and reduce conflict points in the roundabout. The city plans to buy property on the northeast section of the intersection and demolish a building to make room for the design.
Council Member Margaret Rog praised the plans for bicycle and pedestrian facilities as part of the project, including a plan for a bicycle route that would run on side streets parallel to Louisiana Avenue instead of on the major road itself. Rog said the decision made sense based on cost, impacts and safety.
To navigate the roundabout on bicycle, Imholte said bicyclists could legally use the roundabout itself if they felt comfortable or could navigate it similar to a pedestrian, using crosswalks outside the circle itself.
Budd and Council Member Lynette Dumalag spoke positively about the use of roundabouts in Europe, with Budd noting their use in major Scandinavian cities and Dumalag pointing to relatively safe interchanges in Germany.
“It’s a different driving pattern and behavior for us, but it’s increasingly becoming more and more common,” Spano said.
He added that he believes a roundabout near the St. Louis Park Recreation Center has improved traffic flow in a similarly busy area.
Louisiana Avenue and Cedar Lake Road have been scheduled for work for years, Council Member Tim Brausen said.
“They’re the Broadway of Ward 4,” he said of the two streets. “These roads need to be rebuilt. They’ve outlived their useful life now, and it’s time to get them fixed.”
He noted downsides, such as the estimated cost of more than $20 million. Of that, $2 million would come from a federal earmark, while $7 million comes from federal dollars the Metropolitan Council distributes. Brausen also acknowledged the projected loss of dozens of trees.
“Though the city will replace many of those trees, I won’t live long enough to see the return to maturity of the tree replacements along this,” said Brausen, adding that he is saddened that some of the large trees he enjoys viewing on evening walks will be removed. “It’s really painful, but it’s a necessary price for building the roadways that will have a useful life of 50 to 100 years, we hope.”
The work will also disrupt residents, some of whom will lose portions of their property acquired for the project, Brausen said.
“To those homeowners and businesses, I want to tell you we’re sorry, and we do this only because we have to in order to rebuild these roadways in a responsible manner to fulfill our goals for the transportation system,” he said. “This two-year construction project now will be disruptive and messy at times and will delay and inconvenience all of us in our daily lives for a while. Again, I apologize for this, but it’s a necessary cost to get these failing roadways improved and rebuilt.”
Utility work had originally been scheduled to occur this year. However, due to complexities related to the federal funding, the project is now slated to begin in 2024 and wrap up in 2025. The council is scheduled to vote on more complete plans this fall following additional study.
