Despite some concerns from St. Louis Park City Council members about the impact on low-income residents, they voted 6-1 to raise the city levy 4.5% in 2021.
The increase is less than proposed in the preliminary levy used for city tax notices, which envisioned a 6.11% increase.
Earlier this year, several council members sought to limit any increase to 3% or less. Councilmember Larry Kraft, the lone vote against the final levy Dec. 21, objected to the argument that the difference between a 3% hike and a 4.5% increase is minimal.
“When you look at that on an ongoing basis, small percentages compound over time,” Kraft said.
If the difference were applied annually, it would amount to hundreds of dollars more in annual taxes for the owner of a typical home over a decade, he argued.
In particular, Kraft pointed to the rising value of apartment buildings, which will lead to tax increases in city taxes for more than 90% of apartment building property owners. Sixty percent will have an increase of more than 10% in their city taxes, he added.
Given the likelihood of rent increases for tenants to pay for the higher taxes, Kraft said, “This means that the biggest increases this year will likely be falling on those that may be least able to afford it.”
He called on landlords to consider a city program that offers a property tax cut in exchange for commitments relating to affordability.
He added, “I also want to be clear that I will have no problem asking residents to pay more when necessary and for the right things.”
This year, though, he said, “I believe we could have done better.”
The levy increase will be a lower percentage than the 4.96% increase for city taxes payable this year, Councilmember Rachel Harris pointed out.
The city is slowing down its capital improvement program, which pays for infrastructure upgrades, but Harris said the city’s finances will be challenged in 2021.
Councilmember Tim Brausen had argued for a higher increase in the city levy, in part due to the potential for “increasingly bigger demands for some programs that help our social safety net,” he said.
With property values for single-family homes increasing, Brausen said, “I worry there’s going to be a real shock there coming down the line in the future, but that’s our job and our burden to deal with that in the future. I think this budget is extremely responsible and well thought out.”
While Councilmember Margaret Rog voted for the increase, she addressed concerns about the impact on some residents.
“I want to say that if you’re on a fixed or limited income, the impact of property tax increases is real,” Rog said.
According to city staff, the city portion of property taxes for the owner of a median-value townhome in the city has increased 35% since 2017, to $890. For the median-value condominium, city taxes have increased 41%, to $648. For the median-value single-family home, city taxes are up about 24%, or about $250, in the period, Rog said.
In explaining her vote for the city tax hike, despite the history of tax increases in the city, Rog noted that Hennepin County is keeping its levy the same in 2021 as in 2020, which could mean cuts to county programs. She said she wants the city to be able to fill in gaps if the county is unable to address some concerns next year.
Councilmember Lynette Dumalag said that many residents in neighborhood groups she has spoken with have said they are happy to pay for the services that they expect from the city.
“That, for me, has been something that I’ve taken into consideration,” she said.
Councilmember Nadia Mohamed had joined Kraft and Rog in opposing the preliminary levy’s proposed hike of 6.11% but voted in support of the 4.5% final levy increase. While Mohamed said the council needs to continue to consider whether low-income residents can afford tax increases, she also said she gained more understanding about the city budget throughout the annual process.
“I am, generally, very much in support of the tax levy,” Mohamed said.
Mayor Jake Spano also indicated that he reconsidered his position after learning more from city staff about the amount of taxes required to implement the city council’s vision.
“I will also acknowledge that I was interested in coming in at a much lower number than four-and-a-half percent at the beginning,” Spano said.
However, he said of the 2021 budget and levy increase the council adopted, “It wouldn’t force us to require much more draconian (tax) raises next year and the year after to address any shortfalls from this year. None of that is to say that this year has been easy for anybody on any level, certainly not for folks who have lost their jobs.”
The city levy will increase about $1.6 million to about $36.3 million in 2021.
The council unanimously approved a housing and redevelopment authority levy increase of about $104,000, to about $1.4 million. Most of that money will go toward an affordable housing trust fund with other funds used for salaries for staff to run housing programs.
The city’s overall budget for the general fund will increase 1.9%, or about $808,000, to $42.5 million. While taxes fund the bulk of the general fund, the city also receives revenue from other sources. The budget anticipates revenue from fines and forfeits to decrease 18% in 2021 while charges for services decrease 11%. It also forecasts a decrease of 5% in investment earnings.
For the median-value residential home that increased in value from about $298,000 to about $306,000, the city portion of property taxes is estimated to increase by about $16 in 2021 for the main levy.
However, utility rate increases will also raise costs for homeowners. The rate increase is expected to cost the typical residential property owner $4.81 per month on average.
As a result, the total increase for the median-value residential property owner would amount to about $74 per year.
Follow the Sun Sailor on Facebook at facebook.com/mnsunsailor.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.