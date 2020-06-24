Project for Pride in Living’s St. Louis Park affordable housing project again generated fervent input from residents but an overwhelming vote of support from city leaders.
After a unanimous planning commission vote for Union Park Flats redevelopment, the St. Louis Park City Council voted 6-0 for approval. Councilmember Anne Mavity recused herself from the vote following a since-dismissed complaint from Elmwood Neighborhood residents accusing her of having a conflict of interest due to her position leading the Minnesota Housing Partnership.
A final council vote on the PPL project is scheduled Monday, July 6.
The nonprofit plans to build 60 apartments, all considered affordable to a range of incomes, in a three-story building on property bordered by West 37th Street, Alabama and Brunswick avenues and Union Congregational Church. The plan has been scaled down from a previous proposal for a four-story building with 80 apartments.
Resident input
John Basill, a former St. Louis Park City Council member, argued that the Elmwood Neighborhood “has been a leader and has done more affordable housing than the rest of the community combined.”
He said of opponents, “They’re not the folks who live in other transit-orientated neighborhoods in St. Louis Park who have voiced blind support. These individuals should not ask what more Elmwood could do but they should ask what more their neighborhood can do.”
He asserted that the new proposal for 60 units did not represent a compromise with opponents.
“They drew that,” Basill said.
Resident Jason Rognrud said, “I love St Louis Park, but I feel like Elmwood Neighborhood isn’t getting listened to and there isn’t a good compromise here.”
He added that he is concerned that the development would increase traffic, thus jeopardizing the safety of his children. While some opponents have said they are not opposed to the project being completely affordable units, Rognrud said, “A hundred percent affordable housing just doesn’t sit right. We need to have market-rate units within this development.”
Of council support for the project, he said, “It pushes us to move out of St. Louis Park.”
Resident John Gleason also raised the issue of the amount of affordable housing in the Elmwood Neighborhood, which he claimed had “further segregated St. Louis Park.”
“I don’t think you’re racist,” Gleason told the City Council. “I just think you’re part of a racist system.”
Other opponents raised aesthetic issues.
Resident Joann Litkey remarked, “I’m sorry, but this thing is just ugly.”
Traffic and parking also emerged as concerns.
However, supporters said the community is in drastic need of more affordable housing.
“I work in housing, and I know that affordable housing is really critical to our city, to this neighborhood and to the future of development on this side of town,” said resident Jana Kosovo.
Resident Kenneth Isham Schopf said, “All of our neighborhoods are under various threats and we face various changes, but housing is the base need that we need as a society to offer to everyone.”
A light rail station nearby will negate traffic impacts, and the design is the result of negotiations with opponents, said supporter Sue Budd.
Council comments
Councilmember Larry Kraft said the height of the building would not exceed that of the church and that parking levels would be appropriate near the future light rail station. The estimated 30 vehicle trips per day should not be a significant issue, he continued.
Because the affordability of the units varies – with the annual income limits varying from $30,000 to $80,000 for a family of four – Kraft said that the argument opposed to all units being affordable “doesn’t make sense to me.”
He also disputed that the Elmwood Neighborhood has “an overly large concentration of affordable housing,” stating that about half of housing in the neighborhood is affordable – on par with the percentage for rental housing citywide.
Regarding the charge of systemic racism, Kraft said, “Probably one of the most basic issues around systemic inequality is affordable housing. Other than health and family, it doesn’t get much more fundamental to life than having a decent place to live that you can afford.”
Councilmember Rachel Harris critiqued the facade and other architectural details but said the mix of income levels for the units “is incredibly valuable.” Units could benefit everyone from young people to senior citizens on fixed incomes, she said.
Housing is a basic human right, Councilmember Tim Brausen said. Elmwood has had more affordable units proposed lately because more development has occurred there since the city created its inclusionary housing policy that supports affordable housing, he indicated.
Councilmember Nadia Mohamed agreed with critics that the city cannot provide affordable housing in only one neighborhood – adding that affordable housing should be a part of every neighborhood – and that the city should encourage homeownership. However, she said a wealth gap exists and that many people, including herself, cannot afford to buy a house in the city. She said people needed to consider who they are leaving out when they decry aesthetics, oppose density or say that proposals do not fit into their neighborhoods.
“Nine out of 10 times these are people of color, these are low-income people,” Mohamed said of those impacted by such concerns.
Of aesthetic items, she said, “These are luxury items, and I’m not saying low-income people do not deserve quality of life. Quality of life is completely different from aesthetics.”
Councilmember Margaret Rog addressed the expressions of concern from opponents about pockets of poverty.
Rog responded, “To my mind, that demonstrates an implicit bias that is not borne out by data. And I heard people say, ‘I support affordable housing, but, but, but.’”
She called on people to consider whether such attitudes led to a lack of affordable housing nationwide and “continue to play a part in the struggles that we have to push through a project for 60 families in our community.”
Mayor Jake Spano said he has received emails and calls from people comparing the project to large housing projects in Chicago and St. Louis with thousands of units.
“That is not what this is,” said Spano.
With the mix of incomes, Spano said Union Park Flats could house people who are caregivers, nurses, teachers, social workers and public works employees.
“They deserve good-quality housing to live in,” Spano said.
To Elmwood residents who believed they have been treated unfairly, Spano said, “We are a growing city, and that is not going to stop. In fact, it’s only going to accelerate.”
