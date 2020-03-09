A planned bikeway has divided St. Louis Park residents and their elected officials.
The St. Louis Park City Council voted 4-3 March 2 to approve a controversial section of the Southeast Bikeway after unanimously approving the rest of the project earlier in the meeting.
The bikeway would stretch along 38th Street from France Avenue to Excelsior Boulevard and lead to the St. Louis Park Recreation Center before traveling to the city’s border with Edina on a route through Wolfe Park, along Park Commons Drive, along Quentin Avenue to Princeton Avenue at 42 1/2 Street and along Wooddale Avenue from 42 1/2 Street to 44th Street.
The estimated cost for the more than 1.7-mile bikeway is $556,000, of which $200,000 would go toward the plan for bike lanes on Wooddale Avenue. Construction is scheduled to begin this fall and last until spring 2021.
The section of about two blocks on Wooddale Avenue has proven the most contentious. The city plans to replace parking on the street with on-street bike lanes in each direction. To respond to concerns about the parking that would be eliminated, the city plans to create 13 parking spots – down from an estimated 63 spaces – in five parking bays that jut out from the existing street. The city estimates that 10 trees will be removed to make room for the parking bays.
Opponents have decried the loss of trees and parking and called the safety of the bike lanes into question. A petition in opposition to the section on Wooddale Avenue attracted thousands of signers.
In leading off the debate about the Wooddale section, Councilmember Anne Mavity noted that last year council members decided they would pause to evaluate the Connect the Park plan but after completing projects in which considerable planning work had been completed, such as a bikeway on Dakota Avenue and the Southeast Bikeway.
She indicated a pause in the Connect the Park plan is necessary because the process “has become extraordinarily antagonistic.”
She added, “It starts to pit neighbors against neighbors. ... That’s why we’re pausing because we don’t want to create this kind of conflict – really good people who get really angry at each other is not the community that we want if we can prevent that. We want these things to bring people together.”
That said, she recommends moving ahead on the bike lanes on Wooddale Avenue, saying that they were not significantly different than bike lanes the city had approved on Texas Avenue, for example. The final section on Wooddale Avenue to Edina would importantly prevent a gap in the city’s system for bicyclists, she added.
Councilmember Larry Kraft became the first to object to the plan, although he defended Mavity as remaining focused on what she considers best for the community “in the face of sometimes heated objections from residents.”
He advised audience members, “I ask that you realize the next time you get engaged that everyone up here really is trying to do the best for the community. When that line is crossed, it’s much less effective with me.”
Kraft also praised supporters of the bikeway for speaking at a public hearing after comments against it by dozens of residents.
“It can be especially difficult to stand up for what you believe when it feels like everyone else thinks differently,” Kraft said.
However, he voted against the Wooddale section because he said he does not believe it will address the concerns of residents who are interested but concerned about bicycling. The plan would not be easily reversible since it removes trees and adds concrete, he added. Kraft also pointed to the cost.
“While this is not a lot of money relative to what we spend overall on roads, it’s a lot of money for a small stretch of road,” Kraft said.
Councilmember Nadia Mohamed similarly raised concerns about some comments from opponents of the plan but sided with them with her vote. She called a comparison an opponent made between the impact of bike lanes on homeowners and residents concerned they might be priced out of their rental housing to be “quite insensitive.”
She said, “They were concerned of losing their housing – not their trees, not their parking, but their housing.”
She nevertheless voted against the plan because she does not believe it will bring out interested but concerned bicyclists and said she did not believe the section on Wooddale Avenue is worth the cost.
Councilmember Rachel Harris said some speakers at a public hearing “went beyond being respectful” and advised them that their comments would have more significance if they showed respect.
A pair of speakers had called out council members by name about perceived traffic violations.
Harris said she is sensitive to concerns about the loss of trees and parking. Going forward, she suggested that the city plant twice as many trees as it removes for such projects. She decided to support the staff recommendation for Wooddale Avenue because it is based on methods used elsewhere in the city.
Councilmember Margaret Rog voted against the Wooddale section.
“It feels reasonable for me to wait on that portion for now, to see if we can come up with something that works better for more people,” Rog said.
She noted that most bicyclists who had been supportive of the plan at a public hearing had been white males and said the city should pay attention to other demographics. She also said she believed a share-the-road system with a lower speed limit on Wooddale Avenue would be safer. Signs could direct bikers to use the sidewalk if they did not want to travel on the roadway or they could take an alternate route, she said.
Councilmember Tim Brausen voted for the plan, although he said he would prefer that the city simply ban parking on the stretch rather than remove trees to create parking bays. He also suggested lowering the speed limit on Wooddale Avenue.
Neighbors along the segment have been “a little bit more aggressive” than residents in other areas but have raised similar concerns as elsewhere in the city, Mayor Jake Spano said. Voting with his friends who oppose the project would be the easy choice, he said, but he added in fairness to other neighborhoods, “ I think that it’s important that we are consistent with our philosophy and our approach to these projects.”
He does not plan to use the bike lanes himself due to traffic levels on Wooddale, but he said, “I’m not here to make a decision based on my own personal behavior around how I get around town. I’m trying to think more broadly and globally.”
