The Texa-Tonka Apartments plan is poised to move ahead after the St. Louis Park City Council voted unanimously to grant approvals.
After hearing from speakers, the council voted Jan. 19 to approve the plan, with a final vote scheduled Feb. 1.
Paster Properties, the owner of the nearby Texa-Tonka Shopping Center, has proposed 101 apartments in a building standing between three and five stories tall on the northeast corner of Texas Avenue and Minnetonka Boulevard. Additionally, 11 townhouse-style rental units would be built in a two-story building to the north. Twenty percent of units would be reserved for residents with up to half the area median income.
Traffic and market studies support a project of the scale proposed by Paster Properties, according to Senior Planner Jennifer Monson. The city and Hennepin County plan to eventually lower the Minnetonka Boulevard and Texas Avenue intersection by about 4 feet to improve sight lines.
The main building will be three stories tall along Minnetonka Boulevard, with a fourth floor stepped back to reduce the visual impact. The fourth floor becomes the fifth floor to the north due to a drop in the grade of the site. Several walkout units are planned on Minnetonka Boulevard and Texas Avenue. An underground parking garage, fitness studio and rooftop amenities are planed. The apartments would range in size from studios to two-bedroom units.
Nine of the 11 townhouses in the other building would contain two floors and have individual attached garages. Ten of the townhouses would contain two-bedrooms.
The plan meets the city’s code for vehicle parking, bicycle parking and electric vehicle charging stations.
A trail through the site to Rainbow Park will be accessible to the public.
The development will lead to the removal of some trees. The developer plans to plant about 46 trees on the site, pay about $31,000 into a city tree fund and provide alternative landscaping, such as public art, to meet city requirements. The city may plant trees in Rainbow Park across a fence from the site.
Environmental features of the development include solar panels, enhanced insulation, energy-efficient appliances and mechanical systems, drought-tolerant plants, efficient irrigation, paints and materials with low levels of volatile organic chemicals and the electric vehicle charging stations. The development is along Metro Transit express and high-frequency routes, and is near the North Cedar Lake Regional Trail. Contamination from a prior gas station will be cleaned up.
While the council allowed residents to provide comments on the development, given the technical difficulties experienced during the project’s St. Louis Park Planning Commission public hearing, none called in to speak.
On the issue of trees, Councilmember Rachel Harris observed that most of the site is a vacant parking lot.
Additionally, Monson remarked, “I don’t know that I have worked on any project that’s actually met the city’s tree planting requirements without using the alternative landscaping option.”
“There will be more trees than what there are now,” Harris replied.
The developer included townhouses in the plan on the north end of the site in response to neighborhood input, Harris said. The walkout units in the main building will help provide a neighborhood feel and direct access to nearby shops.
Harris acknowledged that not all residents in the area support the project.
“The proposed change is a big change from what has existed for two decades,” she said. “Two decades is not an exaggeration – it’s been a vacant parking lot in various states of disrepair and storage for abandoned vehicles for two decades.”
Later, Harris added that the project “is a dramatic improvement from what has been there.”
Providing housing for more residents in the area will help support local independent businesses, Harris said. The project is lower density than could have been allowed on a site of nearly two acres. Removing a floor from the main building would render the project unfeasible, Harris said.
Councilmember Margaret Rog praised the developer for “terrific, amazing work” but added that she wished larger units had been included.
“The only missing piece is really an opportunity for families that require more than two bedrooms to live in this beautiful new development,” Rog said.
Councilmember Lynette Dumalag said, “It is exciting to see something being developed in this area.”
Many residents commented on a need for improvement to the area during a city visioning process, she said.
Mike Sturdivant, director of development for Paster Properties, said an architecture firm the company worked with initially proposed a large apartment complex that spanned the entire site.
“Living in the area, I’m very sensitive to what is ultimately developed here,” Sturdivant said. “So our initial reaction, just even internally was, you know, that seems like that’s not going to fly here in terms of scale and density.”
The developer met with Texa-Tonka Neighborhood leaders at Parkway Pizza, which guided planners to a townhouse concept that was more similar to single-family homes. The 1,200-square-foot townhouses, walk-up apartments to activate the street level and a number of two-bedroom units will provide a product mix, Sturdivant said.
While Mayor Jake Spano opined that he would have liked to have seen a more daring architectural design – joking about an idea for flaming phoenixes painted on the building – he acknowledged site constraints and that neighbors might have concerns with his idea.
To the developers, Spano said, “It matters how the neighbors are impacted, and I appreciate the time and attention that you’re giving that – knowing that you’re never going to be able to satisfy everybody – but your effort to try to satisfy as many as possible is noted and appreciated by us and the neighbors.”
Follow the Sun Sailor on Facebook at facebook.com/mnsunsailor.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.