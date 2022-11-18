The St. Louis Park City Council moved closer to its goal of licensing edible products containing THC by setting license fees.
The city plans to require a business license for the sale of cannabinoid products that state law authorized earlier this year.
The council has been debating how much the penalties should be for violations of its ordinance but came to an agreement on the license fees themselves. The council voted Nov. 7 to set an annual license fee at $830. The city plans to test products to ensure they meet limits, which include 5 mg of THC per serving and up to 50 mg per package. If retesting is necessary, the city plans to charge a fee of $100 per sample.
“Fees are intended to cover the cost of administering the license program, including background reviews, inspections, product laboratory testing, and compliance checks,” a city staff report notes.
The council planned to conduct a second reading of the ordinance establishing the business license fee Nov. 21, after this edition went to press. City Manager Kim Keller indicated that police and inspection staff intended to discuss the issue of fines more thoroughly during that meeting.
“We really want to take the time to break down what our compliance program looks like,” said Keller, who said council members might want to discuss potential changes after hearing more from city staff.
No one spoke at a public hearing about the ordinance Nov. 7.
Under the proposed ordinance, sales would be limited to stationary commercial buildings where retail or food and beverage sales are already allowed, although sales at liquor stores would not be allowed.
License holders could not be located within 300 feet of a school. Sales at mobile food trucks and at temporary stands would not be allowed. Council members debated the ban on mobile vehicles but concluded that limiting sales to fixed retail establishments would be easier to enforce.
The products would have to be stored behind a counter “or other area not freely accessible to customers,” according to a description of the proposed ordinance. The store could not offer samples.
The proposed ordinance would ban license holders who have been convicted of felonies relating to a controlled substance within the past three years if the crime could be described as violent, fraudulent or deceitful in nature, or if it involved more than 1.5 ounces of marijuana or another controlled substance.
As initially presented, the ordinance would create a $500 fine for a first violation of a license holder in selling to a person under 21 years old. Some council members questioned whether the fine should be higher. For example, the city charges $2,000 for an underage alcohol sale for the first violation. Councilmember Larry Kraft, in particular, also sought assurances that the city would conduct inspections more frequently than once per year, potentially with higher fines to pay for the additional checks.
As introduced, the proposed city code would also provide a fine of $250 for first violations of state statute not relating to underage sales. Such violations could relate to a failed test or violations of the state law, such as the use of cartoons on packages or other marketing geared toward children or resembling other food brands.
Second violations within three years come with a fine of $1,000 and a one-day suspension for underage sales or $500 for other violations.
The penalty for a third violation in the time frame is $2,000 and a 30-day suspension for underage sales or $1,000 and a one-day suspension for other violations. The fourth violation in three years would lead to license revocation.
Sales of cannabis products, while the license is suspended, would also lead to license revocation.
Follow the Sun Sailor on Facebook at facebook.com/mnsunsailor.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.