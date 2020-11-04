After hours of interviews with candidates, the St. Louis Park City Council selected Planning Commission Vice Chair Lynette Dumalag as the new Ward 2 council member.
The previous representative of the ward, Anne Mavity, resigned effective Oct. 31 amid a move to Minneapolis. The term runs until Jan. 3, 2022, meaning that voters will cast ballots for the seat in next year’s election. Dumalag said in her application that she intended to seek election to a full term.
Eight candidates applied for the seat, although Brenda Uribe withdrew her name before the council conducted half-hour interviews with each of the candidates Oct. 26. The council discussed topics like leadership and teamwork skills, experience and thoughts on equity with candidates.
Council members used ranked-choice voting to determine their selection, submitting their choices to city staff Oct. 28. The council selected Dumalag in the first round of balloting, indicating strong support. The council arranged to formally appoint her Nov. 2.
Along with Dumalag and Uribe, who has worked in various union roles, applicants included former St. Louis Park School Boardmember Jim Beneke; League of Women Voters St. Louis Park President Deborah Brinkman; veteran Clemeunt Douglass; St. Louis Park Police Advisory Commission Chair Steve Hansen; Mike Ritter, who is part of a small business’s management team; and Joffrey Wilson, who has experience serving on nonprofit boards.
Dumalag, who lives on France Avenue, is a commercial real estate broker who moved to the city with her husband in 2006. In her application, she pointed to concerns she noticed while on the Vision 3.0 Steering Committee.
Calling the experience “eye-opening,” she said that 42% of people of color asked about neighborhood meetings tended to use words like disconnected, sad, lonely, isolated, cold, frustrated, secluded, nervous, depressed, neglected or unsupported. In contract, 79% of white respondents used positive words about their experiences.
“That to me, signified a disconnect,” Dumalag wrote. “If residents don’t feel comfortable going to a neighborhood meeting, where important issues are discussed that impact that neighborhood, then those voices are lost.”
She said she has always had an interest in local politics.
“Given their accessibility to stakeholders, local officials are held to a different standard,” she wrote. “I hope to be a representative that welcomes new ideas and sees challenges as opportunities for our city to continue to grow.”
Dumalag has been a part of boards for Aeon, Catholic Charities of St. Paul & Minneapolis, the Minneapolis Downtown Council, MinnPost, the Urban Land Institute Minnesota and the Building Owners and Managers of Greater Minneapolis. Issues she has addressed include affordable housing and homelessness.
She listed diversity, equity and inclusion as personally important.
“As a BIPOC woman in a white, male-dominated industry such as commercial real estate, I have worked to build a pipeline of future professionals in our industry through my involvement in the Commercial Real Estate Diversity Collaborative,” said Dumalag, who is Asian, while using an acronym for Black, Indigenous, People of Color. The collaborative provides scholarships and industry connections.
“Most recently, I have become involved with the Twin Cities Rebuild Coalition, which focuses on the rebuilding of business that suffered significant damage during the riots in response to the killing of George Floyd,” she reported.
The coalition assists affected small business owners through the same type of services provided to large corporate clients “because we believe that preservation of these diverse business owners is vital to our community and economy,” Dumalag said.
Mavity reflects
Mavity did not participate in the interview process but joined in voting for a special City Council meeting, her last, earlier Oct. 26. At that meeting, council members approved a resolution seeking a county environmental grant for the Dakota-Edgewood Trail Bridge and awarded the sale of nearly $10 million in bonds to pay for the bridge along with other sidewalks and trails. The council also awarded $5.6 million in utility revenue bonds to pay for street rehabilitation, re-coating a water tower and upgrading a water treatment plant.
Council members recognized Mavity, who joined the council in 2010, during her last regular meeting Oct. 19.
In her initial campaign, Mavity said she had planned to focus on topics like walkability and affordable housing. However, a conversation with one resident about his backyard chickens led her to support a successful effort to legalize the farm animals in the city shortly after her election.
“That still stands as, like, the whole point of what it means to be a City Council member, which is it’s not just about you and what you want,” Mavity said. “It’s really so much about how the residents envision the future for their city and their community in ways that I did not know before, and what a privilege that has been through this more than a decade of serving the community.”
She also discussed progress on the Southwest Light Rail Transit line, a major point of contention during her early time on the council. Mavity called planning the areas around the three stations in St. Louis Park a joy.
“It’s just been such an exciting, creative space to be in,” she said.
Mavity indicated that learning to let issues go that the rest of the council did not support had been her hardest lesson.
“It was also one of really those light bulb moments of like, we create policy as a seven-person council, and it’s a collective voice within which we work,” Mavity said.
While she acknowledged disagreements, she said some people who had opinions that differed strongly from hers on rail or the city’s sidewalks and trails plan later reached out to her.
“Everyone loves their community so much, and they are engaged because they want the best for their community,” Mavity said. “It’s OK that there’s emotion in the room because it means people care that much. And so I think that’s a positive thing.”
