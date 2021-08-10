With working from home becoming a common phenomenon, St. Louis Park is planning to loosen up some of its home occupation rules.
The St. Louis Park City Council voted 6-0 Aug. 2 in favor of an ordinance that expands the percent of a home that can be used for a business from 10% to 25%. The ordinance, which the council is set to finalize Monday, Aug. 16, would also allow barbers and hairdressers in homes, allow one employee who does not reside on the property and allow home occupations in accessory dwelling units, which are small residences on properties that already have a larger home.
The proposed ordinance would also “allow equipment that is not typically present in a residential household, provided it has no negative impacts on adjacent residential properties, is small enough in scale so as to not infringe on the residential character of the home, and the equipment does not result in undue impacts to public infrastructure,” according to a staff report describing the changes. City code currently limits equipment “to that which is normally found in a home,” according to the report.
The rules would still ban nuisance noise, odors, smoke, heat, glare, vibration or electrical interference that affect neighboring properties.
The ordinance would continue to ban home businesses relating to auto body or painting, motor vehicle sales, service and repair, small engine repair, massage, medical and dental offices, animal handling, restaurants, firearm sales, currency exchange, payday loan businesses and sexually-oriented businesses.
The new ordinance would require home occupations with an employee who does not live on the property to register with the city. The current rule requires individuals running home occupations to register only if customers or students are visiting the property.
The existing rule caught one council member off-guard. Councilmember Tim Brausen, who operates his law office from home, acknowledged that he had not known he needed to register his business with the city if he met with clients at his home.
“I would suggest that we need some additional consumer education or resident education, then, as to the need for this land use registration because I personally wasn’t aware of it, and I’ll make sure that my application is in tomorrow,” Brausen said. “I don’t want to be a nonconforming use in my own neighborhood.”
Councilmember Nadia Mohamed also stressed the need to communicate the city’s requirements.
“If council members didn’t know about that piece, imagine what the regular person does or does not know,” Mohamed said.
Upon receiving the application, Morrison said city officials would conduct a review for code compliance but would not require business owners to seek permission from neighbors or directly notify them.
Earlier this year, some council members had expressed concern about businesses in accessory buildings, noting that they had been receiving nuisance complaints about the practice. Councilmember Rachel Harris said she had concerns about the intensification of the use of home occupations and the impacts on neighborhoods.
The new rules would continue to ban businesses in garages and sheds, Assistant Zoning Administrator Gary Morrison said in response to her questions.
Councilmember Margaret Rog had a different take than Harris. In viewing the issue with what she called her own version of an equity lens, Rog said the proposed rules still could exclude people from the ability to start a small business.
“I’m not suggesting that you’re making changes that are making it worse or harder,” Rog said. “I just feel that we could go further.”
She asked about why the city is still prohibiting home business involving animal handling or massage, for example. The council recently allowed more animal handling in commercial areas.
Pointing to noise and safety concerns relating to animals, Morrison said, “Neighbors have expressed concerns about strange dogs in people’s backyards next door.”
As for massage businesses, Morrison said, “Because of the ill intent that sometimes hides behind the massage facade, it’s been traditionally kept out of residential areas.”
Rog responded, “I think there are plenty of upstanding massage therapists out there who are being perhaps punished.”
Morrison replied, “There are, and unfortunately this is one of those situations where you’ve got to write the rules for the lowest common denominator.”
Rog also questioned why the city would limit home businesses to one outside employee.
“We can start out with one and see how it goes,” said Morrison, who indicated increasing the limit is easier than scaling it back after businesses with more employees already exist.
When Rog questioned the 25% limit to the amount of space in a home that can be used for a business, Morrison said, “We’re drawing on experience to encourage the council to exercise some caution – to enter into these changes one step at a time.”
Rog also asked about the ban on business work in yards. Morrison said such work could be noisy, such as repair work on lawn mowers and snowblowers.
“So we’re going to get rid of leaf blowers next?” Rog asked.
Morrison said, “A leaf blower is fine, but it’s typically run for an hour once a week or something like that. It’s not 10 hours a day every day.”
While Morrison’s responses did not cause Rog to shift her views about the proposed restrictions, she said, “I am in support of these changes that are being proposed tonight so that we don’t delay broadening access to entrepreneurship in the near term.”
Councilmember Lynette Dumalag also wondered about the continued ban on currency exchange and payday loans from home businesses. Planning and Zoning Supervisor Sean Walther said another part of the city’s code bans them in commercial areas near residential areas.
As a result, he said, “It didn’t make sense to us to add it as a home occupation.”
Mayor Jake Spano, who did not attend the meeting, indicated in comments he provided that he would have voted against the ordinance. He indicated the city should focus more on establishing rules based on impacts than based on specific business uses. For example, he said that a daily party at his house would impact neighbors more negatively than a home-based occupation with two employees.
