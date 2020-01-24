St. Louis Park will continue to study a potential sales tax rather than seek legislative approval in the upcoming session.
Councilmember Anne Mavity backed away from a motion to pursue the tax during a Jan. 21 council meeting after enough council members expressed opposition that she realized the proposal would not pass.
“I’ve been on this council for 10 years, and I can count votes,” Mavity said after several other members expressed their views. “It’s a highly honed skill. So, I will withdraw the motion.”
The council had been considering a half-cent sales tax, which would cost consumers 50 cents for every $100 of taxable purchases. City officials had estimated the tax would generate about $5 million per year to pay for $37.5 million in five road projects over seven and a half years before the tax would be scheduled to end. If legislators had approved it this session, city residents would have been asked to vote on the matter in a referendum before it could have taken effect.
Mavity has argued that the city should support a sales tax to ensure that nonresidents help pay for roads in the city that they use. A University of Minnesota Extension study estimated that nonresidents would pay about 55% of the tax.
“For me, it’s very clear that I want to make sure that our residents are not having to pay 100% but rather have that be reduced,” said Mavity while referencing the potential for the road project costs to be paid through property taxes instead. “And that’s essentially what this would begin to set a direction for.”
She initially said she wanted to send “a very clear message” to legislators that the city had an interest in a local sales tax in case they took up a tax bill during the 2020 session.
The resolution Mavity had proposed would have committed the city to asking legislators for authority for the tax but would not have committed the council to enacting it in the future, Councilmember Tim Brausen noted. Legislators representing the city had agreed to carry the bill should the city ask them to do so, he said.
“I think the political climate is right over there to put this in front of them for consideration,” Brausen said. “We have no guarantees that the same people will have the same type of positions of power to move this on an agenda next year at all. So I think it does not hurt us at all by asking the Legislature for this authority, and then we can spend some time studying it.”
Concerns of other council members
Other council members expressed objections to pursuing legislation this year.
Councilmember Rachel Harris said representatives of small businesses and residents have asked her how the local sales tax could impact them.
“I do feel that we would benefit from additional community engagement prior to making the ask to the legislators so that we can create a groundswell of support that we can benefit from as momentum going forward,” Harris said.
Councilmember Nadia Mohamed said she realized the sales tax would bring in revenue for nonresidents who are using roads in the city and that St. Louis Park’s infrastructure would benefit from the money. However, she pointed out that residents would still pay a substantial share of the cost.
She said she has heard from residents who said they would rather wait to study a sales tax further or would not support it at all and that she had not heard from any residents who supported pursuing the tax this year.
“I would like to be given the opportunity to actually explore this a little bit more and to understand exactly what we’re walking into,” Mohamed said.
The council should consider unintended consequences, Councilmember Margaret Rog said.
“This is very quick, that we’re going to put businesses on the defensive, we’re going to put people on the defensive: ‘What are you doing now?’” Rog said.
While the council would not have to move forward if it gained legislative approval, Rog said, “Once you start the momentum on something like this, it’s kind of unlikely that we’re going to turn around and not do it. ... I would not bet on the fact that we’re going to reverse course. So, I really think that we need more feedback from the business community.”
Sales taxes are more regressive than property taxes, Councilmember Larry Kraft added.
“If you’re looking at a family of four or five that is a non-property owner, they would look be looking at a substantial increase in the amount of taxes they would pay,” Kraft said.
He also said he did not want to rush into a tax that could have negative impacts on business sales.
Mayor Jake Spano said he had suggested the sales tax idea while campaigning for re-election last year, but he said he agreed a local sales tax is regressive.
“This is one of the big rubs that I have philosophically with it, but I also understand that in the absence of some sort of action by the state, this is something that I think that we should be talking about,” Spano said.
Nevertheless, he said he fielded calls from residents asking why the city would pursue a sales tax soon after news of the idea emerged.
“I want us, if we’re going to have a discussion with the Legislature about this, to be arguing from a position of strength,” Spano said. “I want for our legislators to be able to call us and have residents and businesses that are happy to come down to the Legislature and testify on this, that they’re in support of it. I don’t feel that we’ve got that right now.”
Spano reiterated that while he is predisposed to supporting a local sales tax, “I also want to make sure that our community understands what we’re doing. And I think if that means that we need to slow down a little bit, I’m okay with that.”
A second motion to continue to study the sales tax option without seeking legislative approval this year then passed unanimously.
