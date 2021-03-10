St. Louis Park City Council members are considering going on the record to oppose conversion therapy but are not planning to ban the practice like some other Minnesota cities.
Conversion therapy seeks to change the sexual orientation, gender identity or gender expression of individuals participating in the program, according to a St. Louis Park city staff report. The document points out that the American Psychiatric Association has stated it opposes therapy “that is based on the assumption that homosexuality per se is a mental disorder or is based on the a prior assumption that the patient should change his or her homosexual orientation.”
The LGBTQ-rights organization Outfront Minnesota has opposed the practice in the state, calling such therapy “dangerous and discredited practices.” Twenty states have issued statewide bans, but such a ban has not cleared the Minnesota Legislature in past sessions. Senate Majority Leader Paul Gazelka has said he is open to a compromise focused on restrictions on what he called “coercive or aversive counseling” for minors while also allowing therapists and pastors to speak freely. However, no bill has been approved in the Senate in past legislative sessions.
That has led to an increasing number of cities issuing their own bans, including Robbinsdale, Minneapolis, St. Paul and West St. Paul in the metro. Bloomington is considering a ban. Some of the bans do not bar the practice in all cases. For example, the Minneapolis ban focuses on conversion therapy for minors. The Robbinsdale ban provides an exception for “members of the clergy who are acting in their roles as clergy, or pastoral counselors providing religious counseling to congregants.”
St. Louis Park city staff recommended that the City Council approve a resolution opposing the practice. Golden Valley took a similar approach.
“In Minnesota, the state regulates and licenses behavioral and mental health professionals but has so far not addressed the serious issue of conversion therapy,” the city staff report states. “Staff recommends the city council pass the attached proclamation opposing the practice of conversion therapy in St. Louis Park and asks the state legislature to issue a statewide ban.”
City staff members would work with the city’s lobbyist to support a statewide ban called the Mental Health Protections Act. Text of the bill states, “Conversion therapy attempted by a health care professional with a client younger than 18 years of age or with vulnerable adults shall be considered unprofessional conduct and the health care professional may be subject to disciplinary action by the licensing board of the health care professional.”
Outfront Minnesota advocates for the bill say it “protects Minnesotans from being coerced into treatments which are ineffective, and which lead to depression, decreased self-esteem, substance abuse, self-harm, and suicide.” The organization says that the bill would not affect religious or individual prayer practices and that the restrictions would only apply for paid services.
Outfront Minnesota also has said, “Statewide support on this would be most effective overall for Minnesota, as the state governs licensure.”
A published report identified Agape Christian Counselors in St. Louis Park, as potentially affected.
The organization’s website, agapecounselors.com, states, “Sexual wholeness counseling is also important for those struggling with intimacy issues, unwanted same-sex attraction, learning what ‘healthy’ sexuality looks like, and other areas.”
However, founder and counselor David J. Hovis said, “I don’t practice Conversion Therapy so it wouldn’t impact me or my practice.”
The draft St. Louis Park resolution would call conversion therapy discredited and would point to opposition by the American Medical Association and American Psychiatric Association. It would state that “conversion therapy has been shown to cause serious and dangerous harms to those who are subjected to such treatments, including depression, anxiety, increased suicidal behaviors, lowered self-esteem, internalized homophobia, self-blame, intrusive imagery, sexual dysfunction, and interpersonal harm, such as alienation, loneliness, social isolation, interference with intimate relationships and loss of social supports.”
It would say that “the City of St. Louis Park believes the practice of conversion therapy is an ineffective and harmful practice that has no place in modern society.”
The resolution would conclude by saying, “The practice of conversion therapy is not welcome in the City of St. Louis Park” and that the city supports the Legislature banning the practice statewide.
