The fate of St. Louis Park’s planned Dakota-Edgewood Trail bridge is in question after the City Council tabled the issue as costs increased again.
The bicycle and pedestrian bridge would cross the BNSF Railway tracks and connect Edgewood Avenue with Dakota Park near Peter Hobart Elementary School.
Redstone Construction offered the lowest bid for the work at $7.34 million with SRF Consulting offering a construction administration services contract for an additional $837,000.
Redstone Construction’s bid is nearly $700,000 higher than the city staff estimated in March, which itself represented a significant cost increase from previous estimates.
With other costs factored in, like engineering, tree replacement, art and utility relocation, the total cost of the bridge is $9.55 million. Of that, a federal grant would cover $2.9 million.
The city has already spent about $1.3 million on the project for easements, engineering time and tree replacement.
With Councilmember Rachel Harris absent for the Aug. 17 meeting, the remaining council members split on whether to approve the spending for the bridge. Although Councilmember Anne Mavity had made a motion to approve the project, she later withdrew it after it became clear that the motion likely would fail 3-3. The council then voted to table the decision until the full council could convene.
The City Council did approve a separate construction bid of about $877,000 by S.M. Hentges & Sons for the related Dakota Avenue Bikeways project, which would connect to the southern section of the bridge. That bid came in about $220,000 higher than city staff had predicted in June. The overall project cost is now above $1 million. The plan includes an on-road bike route on Dakota Avenue that would use a share-the-road design from 26th Street to Minnetonka Boulevard and on-street bike lanes from Minnetonka Boulevard to Lake Street.
Council debate
Councilmembers Margaret Rog, Larry Kraft and Nadia Mohamed objected to approving the bridge project given the cost to residents while Mayor Jake Spano, Mavity and Councilmember Tim Brausen expressed support for moving forward with it.
A city estimate indicated that the tax impact for the owner of a median-value home would amount to $64 in 2022, with tax impacts anticipated for 10 years.
Given the federal funding limitations, City Manager Tom Harmening advised council members to move forward soon on the project if they intend to do so. He pointed out that the bridge has been considered for more than a decade. It would connect the northern and southern parts of the city, which are largely divided by the railway, and provide better access to schools.
The Connect the Park initiative also recommends another bridge near Highway 100, but Harmening said he did not consider that bridge as high of a priority. However, Rog pointed to the existence of the West End near Highway 100 and pointed out that people have made a “cow path” across the tracks by the highway and suggested a bridge there could be less expensive.
Mavity objected to the level of scrutiny for the project, pointing out that the council had not spent so much time scrutinizing its annual pavement management plan that benefits cars. She later noted other council members had voted in support of the project earlier this year.
“In the future, if we’re not going to approve projects, we probably should tell the staff early and not approve the projects so that we don’t have staff continuing to invest a lot of time in doing this entire process,” Mavity said.
Spano responded, “I think it is fair to say the vote that we took in March was a vote to continue work on this project. I don’t want us to begin setting a precedent because we voted one way five months ago, with new information in front of us. We all are individuals that reserve the right to change our minds.”
Kraft noted that at one time the bridge project estimate had been less than half of the current total and that voting against it has been difficult because costs have increased gradually.
“At what time do we say, well, it’s a great thing but it’s too much?” he said. “We’re in an unprecedented environment where we’re in a recession, and that’s likely to continue.”
The bridge cost is now more than the Recreation Outdoor Center and is approaching the cost of the new Westwood Hills Nature Center interpretive center, he added.
“My concern is that a project like this that constantly goes up every time you look at it seems like a big red flag that there is something fundamentally wrong with it,” Kraft said.
Brausen countered that he has not seen building costs decrease at any time during his seven years on the council.
“I think we just need to bite the bullet and finally get this project going,” Brausen said.
Spano noted that the other major projects he has been involved with, such as the Southwest Light Rail Line and the interpretive center, all had escalating costs.
“That’s not a new phenomenon for us,” Spano said. “Frankly, I think that we should get used to that because it is a common occurrence.”
Referencing a conversation with a resident who could not afford her rent, Mohamed said the council should consider the perception of approving the project while residents are struggling.
“How do you justify that to somebody who is lacking housing, but we’re spending this much money on a bridge – like, we don’t have housing for you, but hey, look, there’s a bridge?” Mohamed asked. “It’s just the idea behind even seeming sensitive to people’s financial needs.”
All six voted in favor of the separate low bid for the Dakota Avenue Bikeways.
Rog said, “Regardless of what happens with the bridge discussion and project, I feel there’s excellent reason to continue forward with this connection.”
The council likely will meet in a special meeting before the end of August to reconsider the bridge bids.
