The levy hike St. Louis Park City Council members are considering for next year’s taxes is more than twice as high as the level that had majority support earlier this year.
The council voted 4-3 last month to set a preliminary levy with a 6.11% increase from the amount set for taxes that were payable this year. If finalized at that amount, the levy would increase from about $34.8 million this year to about $36.9 million next year.
The preliminary levy is used in tax notifications sent to property owners. After it is set, the final levy can be lowered but cannot increase from that amount.
A council majority had voiced support in August for a levy hike of 3% or less. A projection at the time showed that a 3% levy increase would have resulted in an annual decrease in city taxes of about $3 for the owner of a typical house valued at about $298,000 in 2020.
Under the preliminary levy the council set, the tax for that home would increase by $37.45 for the year, according to the presentation staff provided Sept. 21. The dollar amount for the year could be higher for homes at several other levels. For example, the owner of a home valued at about $242,000 this year would face an estimated annual increase of $57.32, because lower-priced homes have increased in value more in the past year.
Mayor Jake Spano and Councilmembers Anne Mavity, Tim Brausen and Rachel Harris voted for the preliminary levy hike of 6.11% while Councilmembers Larry Kraft, Nadia Mohamed and Margaret Rog decried it as too high.
Harris in August had voiced support for a levy hike of 3% or below but voted with the council majority for the higher preliminary levy. In the past, she had suggested cost-of-living increases for staff in the range of 1%. In September, she continued to support a 1% raise for staff members but expressed concern about the city’s fund balances.
In response to questions from Harris, Chief Financial Officer Melanie Lammers referenced areas of the city budget that included the park improvement fund, a capital replacement fund and a sidewalks and trails fund.
“There are cash deficits in some of those funds,” Lammers said. “We have too many expenses and not enough revenue coming in.”
Staff recommended the preliminary levy hike of 6.11% to provide extra time to review the fund balances before the council sets the final levy in December.
“We would want to make sure that we at least put a plan in place to fix those fund balances so that we don’t have negative deficits rolling forward year after year,” Lammers said.
Opponents of the 6.11% preliminary increase called the concerns about fund balances vague and said the city needed to consider how residents would respond.
“In effect, I interpret that what we’re saying is that in a recession it’s OK to raise taxes more than we did in normal economic times,” said Kraft, who noted that the levy increase for this year’s taxes came in at less than 5%. “I don’t think this messaging makes sense.”
The proposed increase, he said, “does not adequately take into account the economic crisis people are facing.”
Similarly, Rog said, “I think it’s tone-deaf. I think it will alarm people and it will make them mad.”
The council should consider that unemployment levels are high, that many residents are cost-burdened by their housing and that the greatest impacts will be on lower-valued homes, Rog said.
“I think it’s critical to maintain a sense of partnership with the people we represent, not to confuse or alarm them with the biggest proposed preliminary increase in years,” she said.
Mohamed said most people she knew outside of the group deciding on the city taxes had experienced economic impacts, such as job losses or reductions.
“I’m completely against this,” said Mohamed, who argued council members could tax some residents out of the city. “I think really showing sensitivity in this time goes far.”
Brausen responded, “There are people that are very seriously impacted by the current economic situation, but it’s not the vast majority of us. The majority of us do have our jobs, do have our houses. Our houses are worth more than they were worth before.”
Much of the tax burden will be spread out over industrial and commercial properties, he added.
“I don’t want to govern from a position of fear, that I’m fearful about what the future is going to bring, so therefore we’re going to cut away programs that we believe in,” Brausen said.
Kraft argued that the worries about fund balances struck him as more of a fear-based argument.
“I think that it behooves us right now to start from a lower point to show that we are willing to tighten our belts,” Kraft said.
But Mavity said, “When we all do a little bit, a couple dollars a month, what we can do as a city together to address our community’s needs is so much more robust and far-reaching. ... On this, I think our residents expect more, and I think that we can deliver more for them.”
Spano called the preliminary levy increase reasonable and referenced the funds Lammers mentioned along with the health of the city’s budget reserves.
“The fund is for an emergency, and I want to make sure that we keep it for an emergency,” Spano said.
He also noted the impacts of the pandemic could last for years.
“I don’t want us to come out of this in three years and all of a sudden have a whole lot of catching up to do,” he said.
After the vote, the mayor said council members would continue to refine the numbers in October and November.
Follow the Sun Sailor on Facebook at facebook.com/mnsunsailor.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.