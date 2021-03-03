In the search for a new city manager, a majority of St. Louis Park City Council members chose a large search firm instead of a diverse, St. Louis Park-based company with less experience with governments.
City Manager Tom Harmening has announced plans to retire by Aug. 1, and the search to replace him has already led to some disagreement on the council.
Members interviewed representatives from Baker Tilly US, DDA Human Resources, GovHR USA and kpCompanies, the firm based in St. Louis Park, during a Feb. 22 study session.
While kpCompanies had support among a few council members, a majority of council members preferred GovHR. Although the council cannot formally vote in study sessions, the council routinely declares a decision reached after four of the seven council members speak in favor of the same outcome. Deputy City Manager Nancy Deno said the council could direct staff to obtain the professional service without taking any formal action in a regular council meeting.
All firms would provide a good candidate pool, Human Resources Manager Ali Timpone said, before adding, “I know that their proposal’s a little bit higher, but kpCompanies will deliver you a deeper candidate pool of maybe more nontraditional candidates that don’t have city government experience but high-level nonprofit or even private sector experience.”
Timpone called the other three similar but indicated an unnamed former council member gave a good reference for GovHR.
The discussion quickly focused on analyzing kpCompanies’ proposal. The firm proposed a fee of 30% of the first year’s base salary for the new hire. That would amount to about $56,000 based on a salary limit for the city manager position. A 90-day culturally specific process “to prepare the new leader for the social, cultural, and professional components of the role” would have cost up to $21,600 in additional costs.
In comparison, GovHR offered a fee of $21,500 with six months of consulting and support for the new hire at the rate of $125 per hour. DDA Human Resources provided a cost of $21,000 with an additional fee of $3,000 to check in with the new city manager and provide a six-month performance review. Baker Tilly would have charged $24,500, with one performance review for the selected candidate included.
Councilmember Larry Kraft said kpCompanies could bring in more people from different backgrounds but said he had a concern that the proposal appeared to focus more on the private sector than the public sector.
“If this were not (for) city manager, it would be a lot easier to go that way,” Kraft said.
He praised GovHR Senior Vice President Charlene Stevens for the specificity she provided in her answers, such as providing figures for people of color and women hired through the firm’s searches. The company has also conducted many city manager searches, including in Minnesota.
Councilmember Nadia Mohamed strongly favored kpCompanies.
“I just feel like they will do a deeper search and we’ll come up with candidates that I feel like will take things to the next level,” Mohamed said. “As far as cost, I think we get what we pay for.”
Joelle Allen, senior vice president of client services, training and development for the firm, had offered to reconsider the charge for the search, but Mohamed argued she should not have to because the company would provide essential services, like the culturally relevant “onboarding” for the new city manager.
Councilmember Lynette Dumalag responded, “The fact that that number was way out of line just indicates to me that they don’t do this work that often.”
Dumalag indicated the city needs a candidate with experience in a similar position. She said the council could tell any firm it selected, “Make sure that pool is deep and wide but has some relevant experience because this is an important decision and important position.”
Councilmember Margaret Rog said kpCompanies may not match “the caliber of what we’re looking for with this search” given a lack of searches for city manager candidates. She also pointed to the lack of a required brochure and a cost that differed from other applicants.
Councilmember Rachel Harris also noted the incomplete application.
“When we have everybody who has completed all those components and then there’s one who hasn’t, it’s like, minus one point,” Harris said.
Councilmember Tim Brausen said he thought Allen came across as warm and personally appealing and that he appreciated her ability to conduct an Intercultural Development Inventory assessment with candidates. Mayor Jake Spano also spoke on behalf of kpCompanies.
“They have the best opportunity to bring in a deep pool and at some point, somebody’s going to have to give them a shot,” Spano said.
Mohamed added, “Historically speaking, experience is a way to keep Black and brown people who are looking for employment or contractors from getting employment.”
She also objected to comments about the structure of kpCompanies’ proposal.
“It really is coming off a little like we’re holding it to, I guess, the whiteness standard or a certain structure that we’re used to,” Mohamed said.
Brausen said he appreciated Kraft’s analysis of the proposals.
“We’ve said, ‘This is what we’re looking for,’ and if it doesn’t come in always addressing what we’re looking for and being kind of directed that way, I don’t like to think it’s a whiteness versus person of color perspective on that,” Brausen said.
Dumalag said when she reviewed kpCompanies’ placements, “Yes, they do have a diverse candidate and placement, but they weren’t all within governments.”
Like Kraft, Dumalag also expressed concern about what they considered a lack of justification for kpCompanies’ cost.
Spano suggested the city could consider a way to include kpCompanies in some way, but he concluded, “We’re going with GovHR.”
Follow the Sun Sailor on Facebook at facebook.com/mnsunsailor.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.