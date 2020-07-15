Despite further questions on its environmental friendliness, the St. Louis Park City Council gave its final approvals to the Union Park Flats project.
The council voted 6-0, with Councilmember Anne Mavity abstaining, for the Project for Pride in Living affordable housing plan on property owned by Union Congregational Church in the area of Alabama Avenue and West 37th Street.
The council waived a 2-acre minimum requirement for a planned unit development, which allows the council to approve projects that might not meet other general code requirements. The council action changes the property the three-story building would be located upon from civic use to high-density residential use.
The 60 housing units would be considered affordable to households with incomes ranging from 30% of the area median income to 80% of that level. The area median income for the metro amounted to $100,000 for a household of four last year.
The density and the level of affordable housing have prompted strong opposition among some neighbors and support from others, but the council focused on its green building policy during the July 6 meeting.
The policy requires developers that receive city financial assistance to undertake additional environmental initiatives. PPL has applied for tax-increment financing assistance. With TIF, new property taxes generated by a project are returned to the developer for a period of time to pay for “extraordinary expenses.”
St. Louis Park’s green building policy requires buildings developed with city assistance this year and beyond to be carbon neutral by 2040, meeting a goal of the city’s climate action plan. However, Planning and Zoning Supervisor Sean Walther said the building would only need to meet current rules for buildings at this time. PPL has taken steps to include solar power on the roof of the building.
Sustainable features for the building that would be built with the project include a new underground storm water management system, high-efficiency building systems, construction waste recycling and the solar power array, according to a city staff report.
Councilmember Rachel Harris, who raised the issue, said, “My interest is in helping our new developers be as prepared as possible for our future requirements in our community so that years from now it’s not a surprise to them.”
Plans to include solar panels prompted PPL to prefer a flat roof to a pitched roof, said Abbie Loosen, a project manager with the organization. The developer plans to add 40 kilowatts, although the roof would contain enough space for about 200 kilowatts. PPL would use Xcel Energy’s Solar Rewards incentive program, which is currently limited to 40 kilowatts.
“We’re happy to explore other expansions of the solar,” Loosen said. “That was sort of our initial take on it.”
Government assistance
Earlier in the meeting, council members acting as the city’s Economic Development Authority voted 6-0, with Mavity abstaining, on resolutions supporting applications for a grant from the Metropolitan Council and a financing program through Hennepin County. The council also supported TIF assistance not to exceed $600,000.
PPL is seeking a $1 million Transit Oriented Development grant from the Metropolitan Council. The nonprofit developer would use the grant for demolition, stormwater work, solar panels, sidewalks, bike racks, pedestrian lighting and rain gardens.
PPL is seeking Minnesota Brownfields Gap Funding Program funds of about $15,000 to conduct a second phase of an environmental investigation to determine if any contamination exists on the site.
Although the council voted on a resolution capping the city’s TIF assistance at $600,000, the city’s financial consultant, Ehlers, estimated that $370,000 in TIF assistance is warranted to allow the project to be feasible.
PPL asked for the resolution to show support for an amount not to exceed $600,000 in case more assistance is necessary.
“This would allow for an increase in the TIF assistance in the event of a funding shortfall which would need to be confirmed by Ehlers,” a city staff report explains. “According to PPL, such a commitment of TIF assistance would help make the development more competitive when applying for public financing, as most funders count other public funding sources as leverage which results in a higher score and consequently would make the project more likely to be funded.”
Councilmember Margaret Rog asked what potential funding shortfalls might exist, but Economic Development Coordinator Greg Hunt said city staff would not know until PPL has been through a public financing process with other agencies. He declined to speculate on what the outcome might be.
In response to further questions, Hunt said the Ehlers estimate assumes PPL receives the full funding applied for from other agencies. If PPL does not receive that amount, the city would have to reevaluate the organization’s finances and consider whether the amount of TIF should be revised to make the project financially feasible, he said.
After Councilmember Tim Brausen suggested that the full amount of $600,000 would not be excessive for a project of its size, Hunt responded, “That’s exactly correct – $600,000 is not a significant amount of TIF assistance when you compare it to all of our other projects that the EDA has financed in previous years.”
Mavity has recused herself from all votes relating to the project due to her position as executive director of the Minnesota Housing Partnership. Opponents of the project filed a complaint against Mavity relating to a conflict of interest that the council majority dismissed.
Mavity also recused herself from a vote supporting grant applications for an affordable housing project that would be built at the former Prince of Peace Lutheran Church at 8115 Hwy. 7. CommonBond has a purchase agreement for the property, with plans for a four-story, 120-unit apartment building that would be 100% affordable and would include a child care center. The developer is seeking a grant of $1.6 million from the Met Council and $11,000 from the county to investigate any potential site contamination.
