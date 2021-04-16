After an increase in reports of discrimination against Asian Americans, the St. Louis Park City Council is voicing its support for the community.
The city’s Human Rights Commission raised the idea last month after the shootings in Atlanta that killed eight people, including six women of Asian descent.
The resolution outlines the city’s support for the Asian American and Pacific Islander community and denounces discrimination, hate crimes, harassment and violence against members of the community as well as any other individual or community.
In speaking with people in that community, Mayor Jake Spano said, “This has been an exhausting year for folks of Chinese, Thai, Laotian, Japanese and Philippine descent.”
The mayor mainly kept the Human Rights Commission’s proposal but did add some lines, such as a sentence that says “the Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) community have been subject to racism since their arrival in the United States.”
The line acknowledges that “this is not a new phenomenon, that this has been going on for hundreds of years in the United States,” Spano said.
He also added a declaration “that the racist violence being perpetuated denies that the Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) community have contributed to the vitality, economy and culture of the United States for generations.” Using an acronym for Black, Indigenous, and people of color, the mayor’s proposal called out that “more than 100 Americans are killed daily by gun violence, most of whom are in BIPOC communities.”
Aspects of the resolution the commission presented said that “fear and ignorance about the COVID-19 pandemic has led to scapegoating and anti-Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) sentiment, manifesting in a rise in hateful rhetoric, false accusations and nearly daily reports of bullying, harassment, physical attacks and deadly violence directed at people of Asian heritage across the country.”
It continues that discrimination increased beginning last year and has been documented regionally and nationally, targeting people ranging from young adults to the elderly and “made worse by false narratives and xenophobia around the coronavirus.”
In addition to referencing the shootings in Georgia and an attack on an elderly woman in New York in which bystanders did not intervene, the resolution states that “misinformation about COVID-19 and associated false allegations of blame have impacted the wellbeing of Asian Americans, Pacific Islanders and those perceived as such, threatening the livelihoods and physical safety of members of these communities.”
It highlights the Human Rights Commission’s plans to host a Summer of Action series related to activism, race equity and community cohesion through dialogue, education and building relationships.
The resolution concludes, “We call upon our residents to stand as a collective whole to silence hate, and to make extra effort to ensure the safety and wellbeing of all residents and visitors to St. Louis Park.”
The council approved the resolution unanimously.
Councilmember Lynette Dumalag said the attack in New York referenced in the resolution targeted a woman who is Filipino American, like herself.
“It could have been any one of my relatives,” Dumalag said. “That woman looks just like any auntie or mother.”
From her own perspective, she said, “When the attacks happened, that was particularly hard.”
While Dumalag said she appreciated the spirit of the statements, she welcomes the Summer of Action series.
“I’m someone that prefers action as opposed to statements,” Dumalag said.
Councilmember Larry Kraft pointed out that an analysis by the Center for the Study of Hate and Extremism of hate crimes in 16 of the largest cities in the United States found that such crimes targeting Asian Americans increased nearly 150% in 2020 while hate crimes overall decreased slightly. The Coalition of Asian American Leaders, based in St. Paul, and other community groups have reported a rise in anti-Asian incidents in Minnesota, according to a published report.
Kraft said, “I’m happy that we’re making it clear with these words, and hopefully with follow-up actions, that this kind of racist and hateful words and actions are not welcome in St. Louis Park.”
While he said he hopes they are not happening in the city, Councilmember Margaret Rog pointed to an email from an Asian American resident who referenced harassment and offensive language from several teenagers in the area of Carpenter Park near City Hall in 2019. The resident expressed concern about what the teenagers had been learning about racism in their households and schools and added, “It makes me cautious going out by myself going forward. I decided to reach out to see what the city can do to actively make St. Louis Park a more welcoming place for all.”
Rog added, “So it does happen here. ... I support this resolution and continued action and things that pack a punch above and beyond resolutions.”
Spano added that friends have reported people walking across the street, apparently to avoid passing near them.
“These things happen in big and small ways,” Spano said. “I would like to hope – and frankly, my expectation is – that folks in St. Louis Park hold themselves to a different standard.”
Councilmember Rachel Harris said, “There is no room for hate within our community.”
Likewise, Councilmember Tim Brausen said, “It’s unfortunate that it does exist, but we’ve got to do everything we can to stamp it out and eliminate it.”
Councilmember Nadia Mohamed said, “Any opportunity that we take as council to set that tone and to declare something like this is amazing. We just need to follow by action.”
