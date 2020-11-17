St. Louis Park will allow new, smaller residential housing units on existing single-family lots in the city.
As part of an update to coincide city rules with the city’s 2040 comprehensive plan, a new ordinance went into effect this month that allows accessory dwelling units.
The permanent, self-contained residential units can be located inside an existing, larger building or in a detached building on the same lot. The units would contain their own living space, kitchens and bathrooms.
Last month, the St. Louis Park City Council reduced the minimum size for such a unit from a previous proposal, allowing units as small as 200 square feet instead of 300 square feet in a version the Planning Commission recommended. The council also allowed more flexibility in the design, allowing a separate new building to match the roof pitch of the existing main building.
Before a vote for the final approval, the council debated whether owners should be allowed to rent the units. The ordinance includes a requirement that property owners must occupy each unit when initially built. However, the ordinance allows for future rentals.
Councilmember Margaret Rog called that plan into question.
“My interest is in encouraging ownership, ownership, ownership across our community, seeing that almost as a goal like climate action is a goal, as a way to continue to look at addressing serious equity issues and the wealth gap that has emerged really largely as a result of people renting and not being able to own,” Rog said.
The best practice in the nation is to not require owner occupancy to encourage the units to be built, said Planning and Zoning Supervisor Sean Walther. The Planning Commission revisited that issue prior to a public hearing due to a concern that an outside investment group or developer could acquire multiple properties for the purpose of building such units.
“It was a concern that that might actually make the properties less attainable to the traditional buyer for homeowner occupancy,” said Walther, explaining that a homeowner might not be able to compete with an investor.
As a result, staff brought back several options, including the option the council ultimately adopted to require an owner initially to live on the property containing a newly constructed accessory dwelling unit. Walther suggested the owner could use the unit for an adult family member, such as a mother-in-law seeking to remain close to family as an alternative to assisted living.
Rog noted that St. Louis Park is a magnet for investors seeking to buy housing.
“Even if a few of these modest properties become investment properties for absentee landlords, we lose the critical and life-changing opportunity to assist folks with ownership,” Rog said. “To my mind, the focus on low-income or (Black, Indigenous, people of color) residences that’s all about rental properties now – I’m just I’m getting tired of that. I believe that it perpetuates the status quo of the renter-landlord power imbalance, and I think we can do better as a council.”
In her last regular meeting on the council, Anne Mavity said she agreed that generational wealth is often accrued through homeownership and that the city should continue to support first-time homeowners.
However, Mavity said, “I don’t think this is the right place to do that.”
The ordinance provides a compromise, she said. Allowing a homeowner to rent a unit would also allow an older owner to remain living on-site while having rental income. Allowing property sales only to people who would live in the accessory dwelling unit themselves would create financial risks, Mavity added.
The units help address a need for new housing, and a permanent owner-occupancy requirement would limit that, according to Mavity.
“Not everyone aspires to homeownership, and I am concerned about the way the conversation gets framed that devalues or somehow puts as a lesser or more threatening or riskier community member if they’re renting rather than being a homeowner,” she said.
Finding housing in St. Louis Park, whether rental or for ownership, is difficult, Councilmember Nadia Mohamed said. The accessory dwelling units would help address the housing issue, but Rog’s suggestion would have limited the people who can live there, Mohamed said.
Councilmember Tim Brausen said the initial owner-occupancy requirement could limit the number of units created anyway, but he said he is OK with the rule. Creating a permanent owner occupancy rule would impose a burden on city staff to monitor and enforce the rule and could require deed restrictions, which might cause lenders to back off.
“I’d hate to see that happen,” Brausen said. “I do want to see the creation of some additional affordable living units, and I think this proposed ordinance is a good step toward that.”
Rog said she is focused on creating ownership rather than on hassles for staff and “primarily wealthy homeowners” selling their homes in the future. However, she said she would still vote for the ordinance. Early on in her remarks, she said, “I’m pleased that we’re going to allow this new and creative form of housing in our community.”
Considering disparities in homeownership, Mayor Jake Spano said Rog had been right to raise the issue. While he said he was “not exactly sure that this change is the place to have that conversation,” Spano said the city needs to consider how policies impact homeownership rates.
The ordinance should increase housing options, thus keeping costs more affordable for homeowners and renters, Spano predicted.
“No matter which way you structure this, most of the benefits will accrue to white middle-class and upper-middle-class people,” Spano said. “That seems to be irrespective of the ownership piece. That is the reality, and so I do think we need to come up with other solutions to that.”
