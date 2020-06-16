St. Louis Park will move ahead with construction in the Historic Walker Lake district despite a more than $600,000 cost increase since mid-March.
After a debate about the role of the St. Louis Park City Council in such projects, members unanimously approved a contract of $2.44 million with Eureka Construction Inc. for the project. Eureka provided the lowest of six bids, with the highest two bids coming in at more than $3 million.
A city estimate in mid-March projected a cost of $1.87 million for the contract.
The total project cost, which includes engineering and administration costs, railroad costs and light poles in addition to the construction contract, increased to $2.96 million from a March estimate of $2.34 million. The original city capital improvement plan estimate had been $2 million.
The project includes pavement replacement, a pedestrian-activated flasher at Lake Street and Dakota Avenue, bike lanes on Lake Street, a sidewalk on Lake Street near Oriole Stadium, accessibility improvements, merging Lake Street, Walker Street and Brownlow from two intersections into one intersection, adding on-street parking for businesses, LED street lighting, storm water management, boulevard tree installation water main replacement and alley reconstruction.
The cost to replace a railroad crossing increased from $100,000 to $137,000, a city report states. A conflict between the gas main and the storm sewer requiring additional pipework added $30,000. The city added $25,000 for a connection to the St. Louis Park Emergency Program that is compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act.
“The remaining costs were the result of final plan quality control review,” the staff report continued. “It was determined that some of the construction item quantities were underestimated or undercounted.”
Councilmember Margaret Rog asked city staff members for a more complete accounting of the cost increases during the June 1 council meeting.
Engineering Director Debra Heiser referenced the STEP connection and the costs for a retaining wall for the sidewalk by the stadium. The March estimate had included miscounts, including leaving out about $90,000 in concrete driveway costs related to sidewalks in the area of The Block restaurant and Holiday gas station. The cost for the pedestrian flasher will cost $75,000 instead of $45,000.
Rog pressed for an explanation on the flasher price.
“We approve these projects with certain budgets and then when they come in significantly higher, it’s a challenge to simply just, you know, get behind and approve the contract,” Rog said. “It feels like a different project from the one we approved.”
Heiser responded, “It’s the nature of bidding. We do our best with our engineer’s estimates.”
Rog suggested the city could decide not to widen Lake Street to create bike lanes as part of the project.
However, Councilmember Tim Brausen said changing the specifications for the project after the bid documents have been released “seems counterproductive to me.” Deferring the project could increase costs, he added.
Councilmember Larry Kraft asked about whether costs could be lowered and wondered aloud, “If we weren’t expected to raise questions and talk about stuff at this point in the process, then why are we here, being asked to do so?”
Heiser said the current project that includes bike lanes and the pedestrian flasher had been communicated to the public during the planning process.
As for changes, Heiser said, “We feel very strongly that for transparency we just couldn’t do that without a public process.”
Doing so would add an estimated $25,000, she said. Additionally, delaying the project further would not allow the city to complete it before the snow began to fall. Because CenterPoint Energy has already begun utility work, the city would still have $50,000-$100,000 in repaving costs that would need to occur before winter if the project were delayed until next year.
City Manager Tom Harmening described himself as unhappy when he learned of the bid results.
“It’s a lot of money,” he acknowledged.
The added on-street parking on Lake Street would help replace the removal of a city-owned parking lot near Sota Clothing, Harmening said. Because the city began the first phase last year, he recommended finishing the second phase this year to reduce the impact on businesses.
“If we decide not to build it this year, we will build it next year – I mean, the sun will rise in the east,” Harmening said. “But we think it’s best to get in and out of there. We’ve got some momentum right now with the business community in that area and we can get this buttoned up.”
Debate on council role
To revisit the entire project, Councilmember Anne Mavity said, would be “disrespectful to staff time, to the community and to the processes we have set in place.”
But Councilmember Nadia Mohamed said, “When staff does come back with a cost that does not look familiar. I think it is within our rights to say, ‘Well, what is going on?’ Otherwise, we will not be effective as council members.”
When the price is 26% more than expected two months prior and nearly 50% higher than the earlier capital improvement plan estimate, Kraft said the council would be derelict not to discuss it.
Mavity responded, “I did not intend to say we cannot ask questions. I am taking a stand against actually not approving the project.”
Rog, though, said, “If we decided not to approve the project because in this new reality we can’t afford it, I think that’s our right and responsibility as well.”
The council should steward such decisions more closely in the future, Rog said. Nevertheless, realizing she did not have support to not widen Lake Street, Rog agreed to support the contract despite concerns about gentrification and a lack of bids by minority-owned businesses. After Mayor Jake Spano noted that bids for some other projects have come in below city estimates, the council voted 7-0 to authorize the contract.
