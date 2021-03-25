Despite debate on whether St. Louis Park should ban conversion therapy outright, the City Council unanimously voted for a resolution asking the state to do so instead.
Some council members said they want to consider following up with a potential city ban. Conversion therapy holds “that a person’s gender identity or sexual orientation is a mental disorder that can be cured or corrected,” according to a description in a city staff report.
The resolution the council approved says that conversion therapy is a discredited premise and points out that the American Medical Association and American Psychiatric Association oppose treatment based on such assumptions.
The resolution concludes that conversion therapy is not welcome in St. Louis Park and that the city supports a bill to ban its practice statewide.
City staff members made the recommendation to create the resolution rather than a municipal ban, like some Minnesota cities have undertaken, because therapy licensing is handled at the state level, said Senior Management Analyst Maria Solano.
Based on the March 15 resolution approval, city officials plan to work with a lobbyist to seek a state ban.
Outfront Minnesota, an advocacy group, identified one program in St. Louis Park that it said practiced conversion therapy, but Solano said bans in other cities have an exception for faith-based practices that would apply in that case. She also noted city bans typically only apply to individuals undergoing therapy who are minors and not adults.
A published report identified Agape Christian Counselors in St. Louis Park as potentially affected. However, founder and counselor David J. Hovis said in an email, “I don’t practice Conversion Therapy so it wouldn’t impact me or my practice.”
Councilmember Margaret Rog sought a city ban rather than a resolution, arguing that it would make a stronger statement.
Rog noted she met with a representative of Outfront Minnesota in 2019 to discuss a possible ban to send a message to LGBTQ youth in the city “to say we will not stand for this, you are good the way you are, and the practice hurts you and even can threaten your lives.”
A city ban would also help build momentum for a statewide ban, she said.
Alicia Sojourner, St. Louis Park’s former racial equity manager who this month moved into a similar role in Vancouver, Washington, had expressed concern that such a ban could be performative, reactive and would be difficult to enforce, Rog said. But an Outfront Minnesota representative she spoke with earlier in the day March 15 expressed hope the council would implement a ban and seek state funds for enforcement. Rog also suggested the city set up a committee of LGBTQ youth, parents and other advocates to address LGBTQ rights.
City Attorney Soren Mattick noted that a ban would have to be created by ordinance, which the council could not do without providing notice.
About 25 people sent emails seeking both a ban and a resolution, Rog added. In response to a question from Councilmember Larry Kraft, she said, “There could be redundancy in the resolution and the ban, in my view, and that’s OK.”
Councilmember Tim Brausen said he abhors the practice of conversion therapy but questioned whether it is occurring in St. Louis Park.
“We’re spending a fair amount of time or resources on addressing something that’s maybe or maybe is not a problem here today,” Brausen said.
He noted the policy deadline for bills at the Legislature has already passed without a statewide ban being proposed in the Minnesota Senate. As a result, he indicated city leaders have to tweak their lobbying requests and consider a potential city ordinance in the future.
In advocating for the council to approve the resolution before it, he said, “This is making a political statement, the resolution, that we don’t support the policy and that we want our legislators to work on a universal solution to stop it.”
Mayor Jake Spano referenced family members and friends who are gay in supporting the resolution.
“The practice of conversion therapy is a joke ... in my nonprofessional opinion, and so I certainly don’t support it,” he said.
However, he objected to Rog’s comparison of a potential ordinance to a ban on tobacco product sales to customers under the age of 21. The city staff can enforce that ban, he said.
He questioned the suggestion that the city should seek state funds for enforcement of a conversion therapy ban as well, noting the city does not have its own health department. The state, in contrast, has the ability to revoke licenses related to therapy.
“That’s where there’s actually some teeth in enforcement,” Spano said.
While the mayor said he would be willing to discuss the idea of a committee to address LGBTQ issues, he added that more consideration would be necessary.
“I think the role of commissions in our community is too important to just sort of decide here that we’re going to create one to take on whatever might be in that purview,” he remarked.
Kraft said the St. Louis Park Human Rights Commission should weigh in on the possibility of adding a ban in an ordinance in the future, a move Councilmember Lynette Dumalag supported.
Rog’s suggested changes did not formally move forward after Councilmember Rachel Harris, who made the motion, declined to amend the resolution. However, Solano said she heard majority support on the council to have the Human Rights Commission study a potential ban specific to St. Louis Park further.
After gaining input from the commission on a potential city ban, Spano said, “Then we can take the next step.”
