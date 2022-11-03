A St. Louis Park proposed ordinance to license cannabis products moved forward despite differences of opinion on the council about how to handle violations.
A state law that went into effect in July legalized hemp-derived THC edible products for adults 21 and older, with the THC limited to 5 milligrams per serving and 50 milligrams per package. The amount per serving allowed in Minnesota is half of the limit in states like Colorado and California.
Because the Minnesota state law does not specify limits on which entities can sell the products, the St. Louis Park City Council created a plan to require a city license. Under the first reading of the proposed ordinance that the council approved Oct. 17, license holders would have to pay a fee of $830 each year and submit to background checks, inspections, laboratory testing for products and compliance checks. The city would charge another $100 per sample for another test if an initial test shows the sample does not meet limits.
Under the proposed ordinance, sales would be limited to stationary commercial buildings where retail or food and beverage sales are already allowed, although sales at liquor stores would not be allowed.
License holders could not be located within 300 feet of a school. Sales at mobile food trucks and at temporary stands would not be allowed. Council members debated the ban on mobile vehicles but concluded that limiting sales to fixed retail establishments would be easier to enforce.
The products would have to be stored behind a counter “or other area not freely accessible to customers,” according to a description of the proposed ordinance. The store could not offer samples.
The proposed ordinance would ban license holders who have been convicted of felonies relating to a controlled substance within the past three years if the crime could be described as violent, fraudulent or deceitful in nature, or if it involved more than 1.5 ounces of marijuana or another controlled substance.
A city staff report says, “When viewed through a racial equity lens, past convictions for simple marijuana possession are not being included due to the disproportionally high rate of past arrests and convictions of people of color.”
The ordinance would allow people who would be banned from holding a license to provide evidence of rehabilitation to the city.
The city would inspect businesses with licenses at least once per year. City staff would purchase THC products at random to be tested at a laboratory to ensure the products meet limits.
The ordinance would also ban a cannabis product called HHC that state law does not specifically limit currently, although the ordinance would not apply to medical cannabis products or CBD products that would be otherwise legal.
A final vote on the proposed ordinance could occur Monday, Nov. 7. It would go into effect Jan. 1, 2023.
Questions on fines
The proposed fines prompted debate, particularly the $500 fine for a first violation for a sale of a product to an underage person.
The proposed city code would also provide a fine of $250 for first violations of the state statute not relating to underage sales. Such violations could relate to a failed test or violations of the state law, such as the use of cartoons on packages or other marketing geared toward children or resembling other food brands.
Second violations within three years come with a fine of $1,000 and a one-day suspension for underage sales or $500 for other violations.
The penalty for a third violation in the time frame is $2,000 and a 30-day suspension for underage sales or $1,000 and a one-day suspension for other violations. The fourth violation in three years would lead to license revocation.
Sales of cannabis products while the license is suspended would also lead to license revocation.
Councilmember Margaret Rog initially raised questions about the fine for retailers. She noted the $500 for the first violation of an underage sale is the same as the penalty for underage sales of tobacco, but questioned why the city would not charge the $2,000 fine for an underage sale for alcohol. Rog indicated she believed underage alcohol sales would be a closer comparison to underage THC sales.
City Attorney Soren Mattick said staff drafting the proposed ordinance had modeled it after the city’s tobacco regulations since a model ordinance for THC regulation did not already exist in Minnesota.
“We are kind of in this lane of utilizing the tobacco standard,” Mattick said.
Rog initially responded that $500 could be considered reasonable for a first offense. However, Councilmember Larry Kraft said he did not feel comfortable with the initial fine set that low, particularly if the city only inspects businesses once per year, potentially meaning that the city would not revoke a license for years after the first violation.
Brian Hoffman, building and energy director, said annual inspections are the city’s current approach for liquor sales, but he said city staff could consider following up more often if a THC violation occurred.
Kraft said he would not be comfortable with the proposed ordinance unless the city committed to more frequent inspections, potentially with higher fines to pay for the additional checks.
“I don’t want to put something in place that means three years of someone not doing the right thing, selling to underage kids,” Kraft said.
He referred to a city report finding that eight businesses licensed to sell alcoholic beverages failed compliance checks this summer to support his concerns.
Mattick emphasized that the proposed ordinance does not limit the frequency of inspections and said city staff could follow up on violations with more checks if city leaders desired them to do so.
Kraft eventually agreed to support the first reading of the ordinance but asked that city staff return before a final vote with a proposed policy for how to respond to violations for underage sales.
Councilmember Tim Brausen said he understood Kraft’s concerns, but he added, “I also trust that our staff will implement the ordinance in the spirit that it’s intended to, which is to protect minors from illegal sales.”
Still, he and a majority of other council members said they would be open to a higher fine for a first violation.
