A petition to eliminate parking bays from a section of a bikeway along Wooddale Avenue has gained council approval but amid frustrations from some St. Louis Park City Council members.
A petition made after the council’s approval of the Southeast Bikeway layout asked for the elimination of parking bays on Wooddale Avenue between 44th Street and Morningside Road.
The petition, signed by residents living along Wooddale Avenue and 43 1/2 Street, states, “We request the city council to eliminate the proposed parking bays and the removal of boulevard trees from the construction plans on this segment. It is understood that the approved bike lanes on this segment will remain as part of the construction plans. It is also understood that parking will be restricted on both sides of Wooddale Avenue on this segment.”
Bike lanes will still be a part of the plan, but all on-street parking will be eliminated along the stretch, said Senior Engineering Project Manager Jack Sullivan.
Councilmember Anne Mavity, who represents the area, alluded to a phrase about “beating a dead horse.” As for the policy question about whether the council desires to modify the bikeway, Mavity said she would respond “absolutely not.”
“I don’t desire to do this in any way whatsoever,” she said. “This has been resolved and done, and the way the process came back at us I think has been disrespectful to a two-year process.”
The city could have saved time and money if residents in the area had supported the revised design in the past, she said.
Nevertheless, she decided to support the move to eliminate the parking bays in the area because of a lower cost and council priorities to support bikes over cars. The elimination of the parking bays in the area will save about $75,000, Sullivan said.
Mavity warned that other residents are unhappy with the outcome, though, because of desired parking. Those residents have argued that the lack of parking will create “extraordinary disruptions.” She added that she will work with city staff and the council on accommodations for those neighbors to ensure they have access to parking.
“I’m not real happy about it, but I do think it’s the right design and the wrong process,” Mavity said of the change.
The new design will minimize points of contact between parked cars and bicyclists, Councilmember Rachel Harris said in explaining why she shifted from supporting the original plan approval to the revised bikeway layout.
Councilmember Tim Brausen had indicated in a study session that he did not want to revisit the council’s past decision, but he decided to join other council members supporting the change.
“I share Councilmember Mavity’s frustration with the process, and don’t think it’s a particularly good public process to spend years on a decision and then go and immediately revisit it,” Brausen said. “That being said, this revised proposal will save some trees and it will save a little bit of money.”
Councilmember Margaret Rog opposed the design the council had approved previously, she pointed out, due to the parking bays and the loss of trees. She continued to support a share-the-road design in which bicyclists would ride in the same lanes as vehicles rather than the planned bike lanes on the sides of the road but said the revised design would leave space for such a change in the future.
“I’ve never before seen such a high level of opposition to a project nor support for modifying the project,” Rog said. “To my mind, this feels like a course correction, absolutely.”
Councilmembers Nadia Mohamed and Larry Kraft both supported the cost savings of the revised plan, and Kraft added that it will result in less pavement.
Although individuals had called into the virtual meeting, city staff did not notify Mayor Jake Spano that they were on the line until midway through the vote. With multiple council members shaking their heads when Chief Information Officer Clint Pires announced the callers wished to weigh in, Spano said, “I apologize, but unfortunately we have already moved forward with this.”
The full bikeway would stretch from Wolfe Park to the Edina border, including sections on 38th Street, Park Commons Drive, Quentin Avenue, Princeton Avenue and 42 1/2 Street in addition to Wooddale Avenue and the park.
