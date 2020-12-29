Most non-union city employees in St. Louis Park will receive at least a 2% raise in 2021.
The St. Louis Park City Council approved the general pay increase Dec. 21, in the final meeting of the year. The pay raises are effective Jan. 1.
Although only affecting non-union employees, city officials typically negotiate similar raises with union groups.
Saado Abboud, principal consultant with Keystone Compensation Group, reviewed the city’s pay plan and recommended that pay maximums in the city would remain competitive if increased by 2% in 2021, according to a city staff report.
The city set a target in 2017 to pay non-union employees at the 85th percentile of the market for average employee performance when comparing the city’s pay to metro suburbs with populations between 25,000 and 90,000.
Non-union city employees who have been with the city longer than the probationary period, which is typically six months, that have above-average performance receive up to double the standard increase until they reach the maximum level for their positions.
Employees who are at the maximum, who are on probation and who do not have above-average performance receive the standard adjustment of 2%, according to the city staff report. Employees with unsatisfactory performance do not receive a pay increase.
City manager pay
The salary range for City Manager Tom Harmening will increase at the 2% level above 2020 to be consistent with the standard increase for non-union employees. In 2021, the total compensation for the city manager will increase from $229,400 in 2020 to $233,988, according to the city staff report.
Minnesota caps pay for a city employee at 110% of the governor’s salary. Effective Jan. 1, the salary cap limit would be nearly $181,000. St. Louis Park received a waiver from the cap in 2002, allowing the city to provide an annual salary for the city manager of $186,720 based on a rate of more than $91 per hour of work.
Because the cap does not apply to benefits, Harmening’s overall compensation is significantly higher. In 2021, the city will provide him with a car allowance of $600 per month that the city resolution officially lists as compensation for paid-time-off to get around the salary cap.
The council approved more than 518 hours in additional paid time off compensation valued at more than $47,000. That’s up from 510 hours in 2020.
PTO can be used as earned, maintained in a paid-leave bank or cashed out at the end of employment, according to the city staff report. Mid-year, hours in the PTO balance transfer to a health savings plan account that can be used for eligible medical expenses after employment ends.
A review found that pay in the market for city managers in 27 similarly sized Midwestern cities in seven states has increased by 2.83%.
“All cities are outside of Minnesota since Minnesota salaries are capped by state statute,” the city staff report notes.
Despite the higher pay increase in other cities St. Louis Park reviews, the report says that “due to current economic uncertainties the recommended 2021 salary range for the city manager would be set consistent with other non-union employees at 2% above 2020.”
Council comments
Councilmember Larry Kraft said a target of compensation that is at the 85th percentile of the market makes sense.
“We provide a lot of strong services in St. Louis Park, we ask a lot of our staff, and so I think it’s appropriate that we aim for an above-market level of compensation because we’re trying to provide above-market services,” Kraft said.
Mayor Jake Spano said, “I appreciate the fact that this council, as it’s composed now, and prior councils have really prioritized our staff and making sure that they were fairly and adequately compensated.”
As for Harmening, Spano said, “We rely on him to make sure that he is hiring the right people and putting them in places that they can succeed and making sure that we understand the implications of our decisions.”
The mayor added, “It’s an important skill to have, and Tom’s very, very good at it.”
The council approved the raises unanimously.
