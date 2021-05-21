For years, St. Louis Park City Council members have complained that many residential developments have not included enough large units for families. The city is now considering requiring such units.
City staff members have proposed a change in the city’s inclusionary housing policy that would require developments with 50 or more apartments to include units with three or more bedrooms.
The policy currently focuses on requiring income-restricted apartments in new developments. The policy, which the council approved in 2015, mandates that new multifamily residential rental properties with 10 or more units that receive city financial assistance or certain city council approvals provide affordable units. For non-rental multifamily residential developments, the developer has to make a payment to the city instead of including affordable units.
The latest proposal is “based on the council’s interest in creating rental opportunities for larger families,” according to a city staff report.
The number of required units with three or more bedrooms would depend on the total number of apartments in a proposed development. In buildings with 50 to 74 units, for example, two units with three or more bedrooms would be required. The number would scale up to a requirement for seven large apartments in buildings with 175 or more units.
Developments intended exclusively for senior citizens would be exempt from the requirement.
The change would only affect developments with 50 or more apartments in recognition that the larger units cost more to build and take in less rental income per square foot.
“Larger developments can more easily absorb additional construction and operating costs associated with including larger units,” the city staff report says.
The city could encourage developers to create more large units beyond the minimum requirements by using its new Affordable Housing Trust Fund, according to the report.
The proposed ordinance would also require that any parking fees for structured parking spaces be discounted for tenants in affordable units.
“Although it is important that the affordable tenants have access to adequate parking, it is also recognized that underground and enclosed parking is expensive to build,” the report says in laying out the reasoning behind the plan.
The policy update would ensure tenants have access to on-site parking while preventing the parking requirements from being a deterrent to including a greater number of affordable units, the report asserts.
At least one parking stall per affordable unit would be required. No charge would be allowed for surface parking stalls for the units. For underground or enclosed parking, developers still would have to provide free parking for units geared toward tenants making 30% or less of the area median income. For units intended for residents making up to half the area median income, the developer would have to charge the tenant half as much as it charged tenants of market-rate apartments. The discount would be 40% for tenants of units limited to tenants making up to 60% of the area median income.
Currently, the policy does not allow developers to charge any more for parking for tenants of affordable units than the maximum rent amount allowed for them.
The Metropolitan Council lists maximum rents for affordable units that are as low as $550 per month, including utilities, for a studio apartment reserved for a resident making up to 30% of the area median income. For a three-bedroom unit for residents making up to 60% of the area median income, the maximum rent is $1,635.
For a family of four, the area median income this year is $104,900. Thus, a family of that size would be limited to $31,450 in annual income to qualify for units limited to 30% of the area median income. A family of that size would be limited to $62,940 to qualify for housing limited to tenants making 60% of the area median income.
If the council approves the proposed changes, the revised policy would immediately go into effect for future residential housing developments.
According to the policy, it “promotes high quality housing for households with a variety of income levels, ages and sizes in order to meet the city’s goal of preserving and promoting economically diverse housing options in our community.”
