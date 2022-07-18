The St. Louis Park City Council has supported marijuana legalization in the past, but a majority is considering a moratorium on the sale of edibles and beverages with THC made legal by a recent state law.

Minnesota law changed July 1 to allow individuals 21 years of age or older to buy hemp-derived THC food and beverage products. The law limits the amount of THC to 5 milligrams per item and 50 milligrams per package.

