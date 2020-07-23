St. Louis Park’s trails, bikeways and sidewalks program frequently has proven to be controversial as residents object to specific segments, contributing to a City Council debate about a possible pause for new additions.
Since the council approved the 10-year Connect the Park plan in 2013, the city has installed 21 miles of the nearly 36 miles of bikeways that had been proposed. A similar percentage – 60% – of sidewalks have been installed, amounting to more than 5 miles of the nearly 9 miles that had been proposed. The city has installed nearly 90% of the planned trails, with the construction of 3.3 miles of the 3.7 miles that had been proposed.
Community members who studied the issue early on had recommended sidewalks every quarter-mile in the city and bikeways every half-mile, although the council removed some previously planned segments in response to public feedback.
The council debated July 13 whether to hold off on the construction of remaining planned segments but did not reach a conclusion. Members generally agreed they need to focus on what goals they are trying to accomplish when designing segments.
“The big picture is important,” Councilmember Larry Kraft said.
Sidewalks and trails can move the needle on city goals like improving the environment, he said.
“We have to get lots of people out of cars, out of polluting vehicles,” Kraft said. “To me, there’s some urgency in working through this.”
He and other council members discussed a need for data to determine whether additions are used in the way city leaders predicted.
The increase in the cost estimate for the entire 10-year plan, from a 2013 estimate of less than $27 million to about $56 million, struck Kraft initially as a “significant red flag” but he added that he realized the cost would be spread out over a significant period of time.
Still, he acknowledged, “We do have to think about how much of this we can afford.”
Councilmember Tim Brausen pointed to inflation when addressing the cost estimate change.
“To see the cost double over that period of time shouldn’t be surprising,” Brausen said. “My concern about re-imagining Connect the Park is it discounts all the public process we’ve got around it.”
The community overall has expressed support for a more walkable, bikeable and mobility-friendly community, he said.
“If we’re going to start over again, let’s start over then instead of talking about pausing the program because I really think the community deserves to have input then about whether or not they want us to take away car mobility, because that’s really what’s being proposed,” Brausen said. “One of the ways to drive people out of their cars is to make it more difficult to get around in cars. That’s functional, and that works for me and I’m certainly supportive of that idea, but I think we need to listen to the community about that, too, as we are still unfortunately a car-dependent community.”
Until a reliable method of transportation exists during the winter, he said, “It doesn’t matter how many sidewalks or bicycle paths we have; people are going to opt to drive their cars in the current world.”
He expressed other concerns about a pause, including the impact on major segments that have not been built yet that would improve the ability to bike through his ward. The council should at least understand the actual costs and challenges associated with the Ward 4 segments, he said.
While some council members had focused on costs during the conversation, Councilmember Rachel Harris said the city had not calculated “the cost to our environment and public health and climate if we don’t build this out and also if people don’t stop using their motor vehicles.”
City Manager Tom Harmening concluded that all seven council members support the priority of being a community that is connected internally and externally. Several also support bike lanes in particular as a way for people move around the city and to other cities, he added, although Councilmember Margaret Rog later said sidewalks should receive equal attention.
Nearly all council members agreed they need to decide upon explicit goals for the Connect the Park plan, Harmening said. Mayor Jake Spano suggested the city should be more specific about which types of users the city is trying to reach.
“What I thought I heard the most is we need to retool what we’re trying to accomplish,” Harmening said. “It’s not just building a sidewalk or trail. That’s not the end. The end is something much bigger than that in terms of people having greater mobility, and how do we accomplish that?”
He recommended another council discussion on goals.
“Then we can start focusing a little bit more on how we accomplish it in the community,” Harmening said.
In response to Brausen’s concerns about the impact of a pause on plans for his ward, Spano said, “I’m not interested in pulling the plug. I just want to make sure that we’re hitting the marks.”
Follow the Sun Sailor on Facebook at facebook.com/mnsunsailor.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.