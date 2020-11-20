After Gov. Tim Walz announced an executive order with new restrictions for a four-week period, St. Louis Park is making its own changes to city amenities.
Like the governor’s order, the new city measures will begin at the end of the day Nov. 20 and run through Friday, Dec. 18. The change is due to a surge in COVID-19 cases in the area and state.
The St. Louis Park Recreation Center will be closed, including all ice time, programs and room rentals, according to a statement from the city.
The adjacent Recreation Outdoor Center also closed.
“While this is an outdoor facility, the governor’s executive order specified that outdoor activities are not allowed if other households are involved,” the city statement says. “Open skating and ice rentals at the ROC involve multiple households.”
The city also will not open other outdoor ice rinks and warming houses during the period. The city tentatively plans to open them Saturday, Dec. 19, although the statement says that decision is subject to change.
Private rentals and drop-in users are not allowed at the Westwood Hills Nature Center’s new interpretive center during the period. However, outdoor trails at the nature center and elsewhere in the city remain open to users. A public restroom at the interpretive center will also remain open.
Other parks, playgrounds, basketball courts and the skate park will remain open.
“Parks and trails users should observe physical distancing and wear face coverings whenever physical distancing isn’t possible,” the statement reads. “Interactions and activity should be limited to those in your immediate household, even when outdoors.”
The city does not plan to make any changes to the accessibility of other buildings, with City Hall and the Police Department lobby remaining open 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. weekdays and the Municipal Service Center open 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. weekdays. The city’s fire stations will continue to be closed to the public.
The city will post any updates to stlouispark.org/our-city/coronavirus.
For information about preventing the spread of COVID-19, visit the state website at health.state.mn.us/diseases/coronavirus/index.html or the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website at cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-nCoV/index.html
