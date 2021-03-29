St. Louis Park city leaders are considering creating a climate fund that would support property owners seeking to make environmentally friendly upgrades but with far less spending than city staff had said could be necessary.
Under the new proposal, St. Louis Park would use leftover operating funds from 2020 for a new climate fund. City staff anticipated up to $500,000 could be available for such a fund this year from the reserves, with another $100,000 that had been set aside for the sustainability division’s operating budget going into the fund.
However, a city estimate anticipated a lower amount of money would be added in future years.
“With successful Climate Action Plan programs and consistent community engagement encouraging the public to use them, additional revenue sources should be planned for to maintain a sufficient Climate Fund balance,” the city staff report says. “Depending on the public response to the programs, staff expects another $100,000 - $200,000 annually will be required and should be initially planned for.”
That would constitute a fraction of the $2 million city staff members had said would be necessary each year to meet the city’s climate action plan.
Created in 2018, the plan calls for the community to be carbon neutral by 2040, with seven other goals set for 2030 like achieving 100% renewable energy, reducing energy use in commercial buildings by 30% and lowering energy consumption in residential buildings by 35%.
When council members asked during a March 22 study session about the difference in proposed funding versus the previous multi-million dollar recommendation, Building and Energy Director Brian Hoffman said, “If everybody in the community was actively engaged, the amount of incentive money sharing could certainly get up there over a million dollars or more. It’d be great if we had that kind of investment where you’re seeing the community do tens of millions of dollars of investment. However, we don’t see that yet.”
Hoffman later said the $2 million annual figure had been an estimate based on participation from everyone in the city.
The city staff report floated several ideas for generating revenue for the fund, including higher taxes, shifting other city spending, redirecting about $106,000 spent on WindSource and Renewable Connect wind and solar power programs with Xcel Energy toward other climate initiatives, and seeking legislation to create special assessments that would incentivize private property owners to reduce their carbon footprints.
Although the city can control its own buildings, purchase electric vehicles and make other direct improvements, Hoffman said the city will need to encourage commercial and residential property owners to make changes to meet the city’s goals. The climate fund would provide ongoing cost-sharing and incentives for property owners looking to address issues like energy efficiency. Hoffman suggested the fund could reimburse owners for electric vehicle chargers, the addition of solar panels or planting trees on residential property.
Along with the climate fund, Hoffman proposed that the city continue spending additional dollars on its own upgrades, such as replacing equipment and working on city buildings.
Hoffman stressed that the amount of funding necessary for the climate fund to assist property owners is not currently known.
“We’re not sure what the demand is going to be,” Hoffman said. “It’s really premature to say it’s going to be X amount. So the idea is we need to have something there, and it can build over time.”
After a year or two, city staff would have a better idea about the demand for such incentives, he added.
“Let’s not assume that it’s going to take a tremendous investment, but let’s start with something that’s manageable, get it out there and get everything implemented,” Hoffman said.
He later added, “This could grow if we had 100% involvement through the city.”
Councilmember Larry Kraft noted that city spending of $500,000 could generate private spending of $5 million to $10 million.
“That’s a great story,” he said.
Councilmember Rachel Harris echoed Kraft’s praise for the fund idea, saying, “This is just the kind of innovation that I’ve been seeking from government.”
Kraft agreed with the idea of redirecting money the city spends on renewable energy support through Xcel Energy toward other initiatives, like adding solar panels that would generate power in St. Louis Park.
“Taking those same funds and applying them to a solar project, say, at The Rec Center would mean that we get cost savings and we keep those solar panels indefinitely, so it’s more like a model of owning versus renting our renewable energy,” said Sustainability Manager Emily Ziring.
The first focus of the fund would be commercial buildings due to the higher amount of carbon emissions released compared to residential properties, Ziring said. Using data gathered through a city ordinance that requires owners of large buildings in the city to report energy and water use, the city would target the highest-emitting buildings first.
Harris suggested working with developers to improve energy efficiency and help leverage private funds.
“I’m tremendously pleased that you found a way to think outside the box and come up with a solution that doesn’t cost the city $2 million,” she said.
However, Councilmember Tim Brausen responded, “We’ve got to hope at some point it does cost the city $2 million, though, because then we’ll have the participation and buy-in that we’re going to need.”
The city has budgeted $120,000 for this year for a Solar Sundown program in which the city will share the cost of installing rooftop solar panels on qualifying buildings. The program has reached 20% of the city’s goal this year for participation so far. City officials are hoping to double the amount of rooftop solar power in the city by the end of the year.
