Residents who wish to weigh in on St. Louis Park City Council decisions in hearings will have to do so via phone during the coming weeks.
In the same meeting in which the St. Louis Park City Council faced vocal opposition to a mask mandate from a majority of audience members, many who did not wear masks in the Council Chambers, the majority voted to return to remote meetings.
A discussion about returning to virtual meetings preceded the sometimes chaotic hearing on masks as the council sought to respond to the news that advisory board and commission meetings had been canceled due to COVID exposures or concerns by members. Commissions returned to in-person meetings at the same time as the St. Louis Park City Council but some faced more schedule disruptions than those the city’s elected officials faced.
While the city has attempted to provide mitigation strategies for the boards and commissions, like wearing masks, City Clerk Melissa Kennedy said some commissioners and advisory board members have concerns about participating in person based on factors like personal health or the presence of children at home.
When a quorum, or majority of a government body, is not available to participate in person, meetings have had to be canceled, Kennedy said. Several cancellations occurred in December as COVID-19 cases began to rise.
In response, the St. Louis Park City Council voted unanimously Jan. 18 to move to remote meetings for the St. Louis Park City Council, the boards and commissions. The council conducted its first remote work session of the year Jan. 24.
The resolution declared, “The existence of COVID-19 and the Omicron variant surge within the community poses a direct threat to the health, safety, and well-being of the community. Consistent with the determination of the mayor, city manager, and city attorney, due to the measures necessary to contain and mitigate the impacts of COVID-19, it has been determined that attendance at the regular meeting location by members of the public is not feasible and that the physical presence at the regular meeting location by at least one member of the body, chief legal counsel, or chief administrative officer is also not feasible.”
The resolution allows council members, board members and commissioners to participate through videoconferencing from locations not open to the public. The change runs through Feb. 22, unless the City Council extends it or rescinds the resolution earlier. According to city staff, state law requires that the public must be able to monitor the meetings electronically “and be allowed to participate, to the extent practical.”
Previously, an emergency declaration by Gov. Tim Walz had allowed government bodies to meet remotely, but that order expired last July.
The city resolution says that “despite relaxation of state and local measures to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic, the pandemic persists with dramatic increase in spread with the Omicron variant.”
In supporting the move to remote meetings, Councilmember Nadia Mohamed indicated the change would allow community members to weigh in on issues from the safety of their homes.
To audience members Jan. 18, Mohamed said, “I don’t believe we should gather to the extent that we gathered without masking tonight, but it is your right to be here and to comment on issues that matter to you. But it is also our job to ensure that we give you other means to do so without putting you or anybody else in jeopardy.”
She said of the decision to move back to virtual meetings, “It is the safe and sensible solution to keep ourselves, our staff and our residents safer.”
Councilmember Lynette Dumalag indicated she supported the change in particular due to the cancellations of city board and commission meetings.
“My main concern was that we still have business to run,” Dumalag said.
Commissioners and board members for the city are volunteers, noted Councilmember Tim Brausen.
“Anything we can do to make that a safer and healthier environment for them is something I’m willing to do,” Brausen said.
While he said that he would be fine with meeting in person himself, he said he wanted to ensure that the commissions could continue to meet and that all seven council members could participate in meetings despite potential exposures.
Without an emergency resolution, advice from the city attorney said any member who participated remotely would have to do so in a location accessible to the public. The city attorney advised against that option for members who tested positive for COVID-19 or who are in quarantine. Without the resolution, at least one member would have to attend in person, members of the public would be allowed to attend in person, and the location of members appearing remotely would have to be published during notice of the agenda to allow the public to physically join them.
Mayor Jake Spano remarked of the options that “I think we’re either all in or all out.”
Spano added that commission members had reached out to him in support of virtual meetings to ensure they could participate.
Councilmember Sue Budd had been personally affected by the meeting situation as she had missed a prior work session due to herself being in quarantine.
Budd said, “I will be supporting this because I want to be part of this decision-making body.”
How to access meetings
Meetings will continue to air live on ParkTV’s Channel 17 and on a webstream. The link to monitor meetings live online is bit.ly/watchslpcouncil. Individuals without web access can listen to the audio by 1-312-535-8110 and using the access code 372 106 61.
Agendas and links to recordings of meetings are available at bit.ly/slpccagendas. Agendas will contain a call-in number for items on which the public can comment. Although the Jan. 18 meeting took place in person, callers could weigh in by calling 952-562-2888. Regular council meetings are typically 6:30 p.m. the first and third Mondays of the month. The council typically also conducts work sessions 6:30 p.m. second and fourth Mondays of the month.
