St. Louis Park City Manager Tom Harmening’s retirement party lacked an appearance by Guy Smiley but still had a “Here is Your Life” atmosphere to it.
Current and past city managers, council members, city staff and community leaders gathered July 22 at Westwood Hills Nature Center to send off Harmening, who is retiring Aug. 1 after 17 years at the helm of St. Louis Park city government. His successor, Kim Keller, will take over in mid-August, with Operations and Recreation Director Cindy Walsh overseeing city staff in the interim period.
Gifts for Harmening included a framed image of Excelsior & Grand – created during his tenure – a white firefighter’s helmet in recognition of his emergency efforts during the pandemic and a wrestling-style trophy belt he showed off with a wide grin.
Following jokes and stories from numerous speakers, Harmening took a turn at the microphone, reaching for a tissue at one point as he reminisced about his time at the city.
He credited successes in St. Louis Park to council members giving him the resources and staff he needed to implement visions.
Harmening’s father’s public service, as a mailman, fire chief, city council member, mayor, school board member, church council president and baseball coach at various times in a small town in southern Minnesota helped set an example, he said.
Harmening acknowledged audience members who mentored him in Mankato and Watertown, where he became city coordinator in 1982.
As a 23-year-old leading Watertown city staff, Harmening joked, “I remember that first night saying, ‘What in the world am I doing here?’ But you know what, I said that many, many times. I remember so many times where I was in a council meeting saying, ‘What am I doing?’”
The comment brought laughter inside the new interpretive center that Harmening helped plan as he clarified, “It’s a hard job – it really is – and it’s so gratifying as well. And that’s why I’ve been in this business.”
His work in St. Louis Park since 1995, initially as community development director, and as city manager since 2004 “has given me a front-row seat to an extraordinary experience that you all have,” Harmening said.
“It’s been just an incredible ride,” he added.
A book by columnist Thomas Friedman that discusses St. Louis Park’s positive attributes helps explain Harmening’s tenure as city manager, he said while holding up a copy of “Thank You for Being Late.”
“Usually they’re run out,” Harmening said of city managers. “I didn’t get run out of here, and I didn’t want to leave, and the council made it really hard for me to think about (that) just because of their support for me.”
While Harmening said he would not care to repeat some of the city’s ventures, he said the council’s willingness to take risks appealed to him as a city manager despite some ongoing nervousness he indicated he brought to discussions.
“I don’t know if these city managers in attendance will admit this, but when I go into a council meeting, I still feel butterflies in my stomach about some stuff that I know is going to be challenging to talk about and push my abilities,” Harmening said.
However, he said he has been in the business to help change the lives of people for the better.
St. Louis Park residents have provided the resources to help city staff members do their jobs, he continued.
Referring to other cities that have not supported tax increases in the same way, Harmening said, “People want things done, but they want it done on a Park Tavern beer budget, and it doesn’t work that way.”
After describing his relationships with many of the people in the room, Harmening joked as he wrapped up, “All I gotta say is moving forward, don’t screw it up.”
Reflecting on a legacy
A document the St. Louis Park City Council created reflecting on Harmening’s leadership points out that he helped reimagine Excelsior Boulevard, pursued the West End redevelopment and helped implement the city’s Climate Action Plan, affordable housing policies and equity initiatives.
The statement says, “Most important, however, has been Tom’s intentional and ongoing focus on internal culture within city government, which has created a high-functioning organization with outstanding staff who bring innovation, creativity, and dedication to their work in our neighborhoods every day.
“While Tom is a tough act to follow, he’s also a great act to follow. He has laid the groundwork for the continuing success of our city, our staff, and our new city manager.”
