St. Louis Park City Manager Kim Keller has selected Deputy Chief Bryan Kruelle of the St. Louis Park Police Department as the department’s next police chief. He will assume his official duties Dec. 17.
“In Deputy Chief Kruelle, we’ve found the candidate who demonstrates deep integrity and character, practices honest and open communication, values diversity and provides accountability,” Keller said in a statement. “These are all qualities identified by the community as important for the police chief position. I am confident that, as chief, Deputy Chief Kruelle will continue to move the department forward and cement the reputation of the St. Louis Park Police Department as one that centers all of our communities in its operational and policy decisions.”
Mayor Jake Spano commented approvingly on the decision.
Along with saying he felt thrilled about the selection, Spano said, “I’m also pleased but not surprised that Deputy Chief Kruelle’s grounding in community oriented policing, leadership skills, and commitment to excellence separated him from all others in a national search for our next chief.”
Kruelle has been with the St. Louis Park Police Department for 18 years. As deputy chief for the past three years, he has overseen the patrol, investigations and administration divisions. Kruelle played a critical role in developing and implementing the department’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic as well as helping the department navigate a very challenging period in law enforcement. This included updating departmental systems for hiring, training, reporting, outreach, policies and procedures, crime response, wellness, partnership building, and race equity and inclusion.
Prior to his role as deputy chief, Kruelle served as both the lieutenant of the investigative and administrative divisions in separate assignments; as a sergeant in both the patrol and investigative divisions; as an investigator; and as a patrol officer. Before joining the St. Louis Park Police Department, Kruelle worked in accounting and finance.
Kruelle earned a bachelor’s degree in accounting from Valparaiso University and a master’s degree in public and nonprofit administration from Metropolitan State University. He is currently pursuing a doctorate in leadership from St. Mary’s University of Minnesota.
Kruelle is a board member for Relate Counseling Centers; serves as the Hennepin County Chiefs of Police representative to the Hennepin Justice Integration Program; and is a field commander for the West Command Mobile Field Force.
Kruelle said in the statement, “My goals are to strengthen the department’s relationship with the community, create a safe community for all and continue to build a police culture that is reflective of our community’s values and ideals.”
After St. Louis Park Police Chief Mike Harcey announced his retirement effective Dec. 16, the city conducted a community engagement survey to determine what qualities were desired in the next police chief. Results from the 400-plus responses were used to create the police chief position profile and job description. Interview panels included senior city staff, police department personnel and community members.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.