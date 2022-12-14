St. Louis Park City Manager Kim Keller has selected Deputy Chief Bryan Kruelle of the St. Louis Park Police Department as the department’s next police chief. He will assume his official duties Dec. 17.

“In Deputy Chief Kruelle, we’ve found the candidate who demonstrates deep integrity and character, practices honest and open communication, values diversity and provides accountability,” Keller said in a statement. “These are all qualities identified by the community as important for the police chief position. I am confident that, as chief, Deputy Chief Kruelle will continue to move the department forward and cement the reputation of the St. Louis Park Police Department as one that centers all of our communities in its operational and policy decisions.”

