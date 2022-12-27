The overall St. Louis Park city levy will increase about 6.8% in 2023.
That bottom line is below the 7.8% hike the council had approved preliminarily in September. Still, it faced opposition from two council members.
Councilmembers Larry Kraft and Margaret Rog voted in favor of a Housing and Redevelopment Authority levy but opposed a $500,000 Economic Development Authority levy. They voted in favor of the rest of the levy despite reservations.
The EDA levy will remain the same as 2022 and will contribute to the salaries of city staff members working on development. Opponents of continuing the EDA levy – which the city originally implemented last year in part to pay for environmental initiatives – argued that the city should eliminate the tax as a way to help residents deal with a surge in local taxes.
In addition to the city levy, the St. Louis Park School District’s levy for 2023 will increase more than 27%.
The city’s overall levy factors in an increase of about 4% for the HRA levy, which the city plans to use for affordable housing programs and housing rehabilitation, and the flat EDA levy. The HRA levy in 2023 will bring in about $1.6 million, to be used for rental assistance, grants and staff salaries.
Aside from those two taxes, the rest of the levy will increase about 7% instead of the 8% the council preliminarily approved in September. The rest of the levy comes to about $41.1 million, an increase of about $2.7 million from 2022. Of that, the amount going to pay debt will increase about $1.1 million, or 21%, to a total of about $6.4 million.
A home with a median value in the city is now $371,000, a 12.6% increase in value, according to a city estimate. The city portion of taxes on the home would increase an estimated $179, to about $1,600.
Elaine Mense, a resident of St. Louis Park for 63 years, said at a Dec. 5 truth-in-taxation hearing that her taxes have gone up significantly.
“I’m a senior citizen,” she said. “I don’t have that kind of income to have that kind of raises on my taxes.”
To the council, she said, “I hear about how great we are. We’re first before Edina. Everything is, ‘We have to beat Edina.’ We live in St. Louis Park. Why don’t we take care of St. Louis Park first?”
Elaine Nikrad, a 45-year resident of the city, said her home’s taxes were slated to increase 20%.
Worried about future increases, Nikrad said, “Too many 20 percents are just going to cause people to have to move.”
Resident Therese Samudio questioned the house valuations used for taxes payable this year.
At City Hall, she said, “When I got a statement that said the value of my little house across the street here has gone up $40,000 in one year, I certainly did at least a double take.”
Council discussion
Council members deliberated on the final levy amounts Dec. 19. Kraft, in his last meeting before moving to the Minnesota Legislature in 2023, said the city’s HRA funding is a success story, with the city hitting some of its goals for affordable housing.
“I’m very supportive of these kinds of investments,” Kraft said of the creation of income-restricted rental housing. “It’s not only the right thing to do, but having a safe and stable, affordable place to live is foundational to so much else in life, like education, work, family health and public safety.”
However, he questioned the city’s utilization of tax-increment financing, city subsidies that return new property taxes created by developments to the developer for a period of time.
“We’re making an investment of taxpayer money that I would argue is no different than increasing a levy for those purposes for the same amount over time,” Kraft said.
Rog later said she wants the city to seriously consider ending developer subsidies that she argued delay tax relief for residents.
Commenting specifically on the taxes before them, Councilmember Tim Brausen said the HRA levy is necessary to provide affordable housing.
“Housing is expensive here, or has become expensive here,” Brausen said. “It used to be quite affordable for the vast majority of people.”
Councilmember Nadia Mohamed added, “I think it’s easy to justify our taxes and why they’re going up when we’re investing in housing and keeping our houses in St. Louis Park affordable.”
While all members of the council voted in support of the HRA levy, Kraft argued that the city would still have millions of dollars in its development fund without the EDA levy.
Considering inflation, Kraft said, “There are many people in the community that are hurting. This is not money that we need to have this year.”
Brausen responded, “I don’t believe that the use of this EDA levy is an onerous, additional tax burden for our residents as the overall tax increases proposed this year are cumulatively less than the 7.9% impact of inflation.”
However, Rog cited that level of inflation as “making it hard for many people to pay the bills.” She also cited a potential land sale that would support the development fund.
Members voted 5-2 in favor of the EDA levy first as the Economic Development Authority and then as the City Council.
The larger, main city levy received unanimous support. Brausen said it would support a professional staff of nearly 300 people.
“This past year, we again saw how important this work is – and how challenging – when we experienced a disastrous water main break along Minnetonka Boulevard resulting in significant and heartbreaking damage to over 50 residents,” he said. “We had the necessary resources to be able to respond to these unexpected emergencies while continuing to provide the other essential services for our residents.”
But Rog called the impact of the city and school district levies “unduly burdensome” and unsustainable. While she voted in support of the city’s general levy, she said, “Barring any new revelations or surprises, I don’t think I’ll be able to continue to support levy increases at this level in the future.”
Mayor Jake Spano said the city should respond to people in the community who struggle to make ends meet.
But he continued, “There’s one sure way that we can make sure that people’s property values stay low and their property taxes stay low, and that is not to invest in our community. And I don’t think that that’s a good option, either.”
