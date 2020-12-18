St. Louis Park City Council members are considering a 4.5% increase to the city levy, less than projected in September.
The council at that time voted 4-3 to raise the preliminary levy by 6.11% in 2021 compared to 2020. By the time of a truth-in-taxation hearing Dec. 7, the council instead proposed a 4.5% increase, which would bring the 2021 final property tax levy for the city to more than $36 million. Members are set to vote on a final amount and the 2021 budget Monday, Dec. 21.
No one spoke at a public hearing, but documents provided to the City Council included feedback from several residents opposed to the preliminary tax levy amount.
“As a senior citizen on a limited income, such tax increase will be seriously impacting my stability to live and survive in St. Louis Park,” wrote Thomas Barron.
He added, “The seniors in our neighborhoods are people increasingly being pushed to the extremes!”
Resident Sarah Dold urged, “Please put forward a fiscally responsible property tax levy that takes into consideration ALL of our community members during this difficult time – we will be pushing people out of our community while preaching inclusivity. We should be putting projects on hold that are not essential right now.”
Resident Chris Stenseth wrote, “Since purchasing my home in 2011, my taxes have already more than doubled.”
Stenseth added, “The unlimited tax and spend needs to end!!”
Resident Jim McDonough, Jr., said a statement based on the preliminary levy would have increased his taxes by nearly $26 per month.
“This increase feels excessive in the midst of a global pandemic and economic crisis,” he wrote.
Apartment building owner Kara Frank, of Twin Realty Investment Co., said, “As you likely know, property owners have been hit very hard by this pandemic, with absolutely no relief.”
Frank pointed to an evictions moratorium but said expenses remain. The statement based on the preliminary tax levy indicated Frank’s taxes would increase by 11%.
“This is insulting,” Frank wrote, adding that city leaders have said they support maintaining naturally occurring affordable housing “but you penalize these properties with these value and tax increases.”
Frank added, “I am just voicing my supreme disappointment in the city for your complete lack of compassion for the owners who are trying to keep safe and healthy housing for your residents. This is not the time for additional levies and increases. There are real people on the other end of those tax bills who have to find a way to compensate for it, which means raising rents. Therefore, these actions on your part, increase the rents of the residents that you are trying to keep stable.”
Councilmember Tim Brausen noted values for apartment complexes have increased based on sales.
“That’s what really drives their big property tax increases,” he said.
The council did receive one positive response to its preliminary levy.
“I just wanted to say that we are more than happy to pay these taxes,” wrote David Cherwien.
The city is forward-thinking, he said.
“We are very glad we chose to live here 30 years ago,” Cherwien said. “I suspect you do not get many emails of support, and thought I could offer one.”
Impacts
The preliminary levy amount would have increased taxes for the median value home, which increased in value from about $298,000 to about $306,000, by about $37 in 2021, according to a city estimate.
The 4.5% increase the council is now considering would result in an increase for the same property of about $16 for 2021. Factoring in utility rate increases that are planned, the total increase in 2021 would amount to $74 for the property, according to the estimate. The council previously supported rate adjustments that will increase sewer, stormwater and solid waste rates by $4.81 per month for the typical residential property.
City Manager Tom Harmening noted during the Dec. 7 meeting that city leaders went through a challenging process to set the budget this year as the COVID-19 pandemic made projections uncertain when work began earlier this year.
“Seven months later, COVID might be a little bit clearer as to what the future might hold,” Harmening said.
City planners anticipate lower non-tax revenue in 2021, according to Chief Financial Officer Melanie Schmitt. She predicted that money from licenses, permits and fines would decrease. Meanwhile, city spending in areas like general government, public safety operations and recreation are expected to increase slightly based on salary and insurance increases.
A general fund levy increase of $1.2 million – or 4.25% – and a debt service levy hike of $611,000 – or more than 16% – will drive much of the overall levy increase. The debt service levy is used to pay for large projects, like the Recreation Outdoor Center and the new Westwood Hills building.
Equipment costs are projected to decrease, with the capital replacement fund declining $255,000, or about 16%.
A response to council questions in the staff report noted some project changes to limit expenses in 2021. A pavement management project originally scheduled for next year in the Fern Hill Neighborhood is now slated to occur in 2022. The city estimates a $300,000 cost reduction by using an existing city sidewalk as a multi-use trail on a two-block section of Wooddale Avenue instead of creating a new separated bikeway.
The city delayed numerous park projects. For example, potential fencing for a dog park at 40th Street and France Avenue would be delayed until 2023, the city would delay replacing existing lights with LED lights at Dakota Park and Carpenter Park for several years, construction on Webster Park would be delayed until 2021 and work on the St. Louis Park Recreation Center parking lot would be reduced and moved to 2022.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.