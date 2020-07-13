St. Louis Park is considering whether to take stronger measures to encourage or require the use of masks in public places.
Councilmember Larry Kraft recommended that the city study the issue.
“There’s a lot of issues around this and a lot of intricacies to doing this and doing this in the right way,” Kraft said during a July 6 council meeting while suggesting that the council take up the matter in a study session.
The subject has been evolving rapidly, Mayor Jake Spano said. Edina Mayor Jim Hovland declared an emergency proclamation requiring masks in many public spaces in the city. The Edina City Council voted July 8 to extend the policy until the end of the year unless a statewide order requires face coverings earlier, the council rescinds it sooner or the state’s emergency declaration ends.
Minneapolis has had a mask mandate for indoor spaces of public accommodation since May 26 after Mayor Jacob Frey issued an order. St. Paul, Winona, Rochester and Mankato also have mask orders while Bloomington requires masks in city facilities and strongly encourages them in other public spaces.
St. Louis Park City Manager Tom Harmening said city staff has been encouraging the use of masks through its own communication platforms, through the TwinWest Chamber of Commerce and with a mailing to all businesses in the city encouraging them to require that their customers and visitors wear masks.
“We’ve done, I would say, a pretty robust process of communicating with our community about the importance of wearing masks,” he said.
On the question of whether the council should take stronger action, Councilmember Anne Mavity said, “To me, it’s extraordinarily straightforward. The state should be doing it. If they don’t, we should do it. ... It may not be enforceable, but I think it’s important that we do it, and I’m happy to delegate that authority to the mayor to do a proclamation to get it done sooner.”
Councilmember Margaret Rog suggested, “Whatever we can do to encourage the governor, you know, to make this decision for the state would just be better for everyone.”
Spano noted he and other mayors planned to meet with Gov. Tim Walz.
“I imagine that this will come up,” Spano said. “It’s hard to imagine that it won’t.”
Councilmember Tim Brausen said, “I’ve certainly heard from constituents that want us to pass such an ordinance. That being said, we have to wrestle with how much Big Brother we want to be.”
If the issue becomes an emergency, the mayor has the authority to issue such a proclamation, he added.
Spano replied, “Generally speaking, folks in Minnesota tend to follow the rules when they are laid out.”
However, he said, “This is something that we are going to have to wrestle with: this is no longer a public health decision. This has for some individuals become an expression of their politics or other issues.”
Spano said he envisioned the challenges a young person working in a retail store might face in telling customers they could not enter the store without wearing masks. On the other hand, he said he has heard from representatives of businesses who would support such an order.
“I do think we need to at least have this discussion, make sure that we have an opportunity to hear from the public,” Spano said.
Councilmember Rachel Harris said she is hesitant to have the city adopt an ordinance it could not enforce, particularly when the council is engaged in a conversation about the role of its police department. She did express openness to discussing it further.
The council planned to debate the issue July 13.
