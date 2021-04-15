The Texa Tonka Apartments development in St. Louis Park will gain as much as $2.6 million in city financial assistance.
The St. Louis Park City Council, acting first as the Economic Development Authority and then as the council, voted 6-1 to establish the Texa Tonka Tax Increment Financing District, which would allow the city to provide assistance for the project. Councilmember Margaret Rog cast the dissenting votes.
As the EDA, council members also voted by the same margin to approve a redevelopment with the developer, St. Louis Park-based Paster Development, in which the city agrees to reimburse the company with up to $2.6 million in tax-increment financing for the $26.4 million project.
With tax-increment financing, new taxes generated by a development are returned to the developer for a period to pay for qualifying costs, such as site acquisition and cleanup.
The company plans to build 101 apartments and an 11-unit townhouse building on the northeast corner of Texas Avenue and Minnetonka Boulevard. According to a city report, Texa Tonka Apartments would receive the tax benefit from the TIF district for an estimated 12 years.
A city staff report says financial consultant Ehlers determined that the assistance “is warranted to enable the project to proceed.”
About $1.3 million would go toward demolition, environmental remediation and soil correction to make development possible, with the remainder going toward the construction of affordable housing, according to Economic Development Coordinator Greg Hunt.
With 20% of units for households making up to half of the area median income, the development meets state requirements for a housing TIF district, Hunt noted.
Councilmember Rachel Harris, who represents the area, spoke in support of city assistance for the development which will replace a small, vacant office building and a large parking lot. Although some residents had opposed the development, Harris said Paster Development is investing in “the true West End of the city” and that neighborhood residents are eager to see what unfolds.
Harris said of the developer, which also owns the Texa-Tonka Shopping Center across Texas Avenue, “They’re truly invested in our neighborhood, and it’s a breath of fresh air.”
However, Rog strongly objected to the city’s frequent use of tax-increment financing for housing projects despite her general support for the Texa Tonka Apartments project.
“I have lingering concerns about how much of our tax base is tied up in these large public subsidies, this system for private developers, and whether there’s a better way to invest public funds for maximum public benefit,” Rog said.
She objected to the relatively few affordable two-bedroom units that the city assistance would support – either three or four two-bedroom units dedicated for residents making up to half the median income. The other 19 or 20 affordable units are slated to be studios or one-bedroom apartments.
More broadly, Rog said, “Until it’s clear to me that these projects or iterations of these projects could not or would not happen in our very desirable community without millions of taxpayer dollars being invested, I can’t comfortably vote to approve these subsidies.”
Councilmember Larry Kraft said he also has “some lingering discomfort” with tax-increment financing, but he said he decided to vote for assistance for the apartment project.
“It’s fantastic to see something proposed for this space other than a parking lot and vacant building,” Kraft said. “It seems like a very thoughtful development with good energy efficiency and green features, and I really appreciate the developers’ ties to St. Louis Park.”
By his estimate, about $80,000 of the approximately $215,000 each year in new taxes that would be returned to the developer would come from the city’s coffers as opposed to those of the county and other taxing jurisdictions. Based on breaking it down by the annual impact to the city, Kraft said, “That’s how I got to be comfortable with this.”
Harris said she had been skeptical about the use of tax-increment financing when she joined the council, but she said, “The cost of building housing is expensive.”
She also noted that the city could keep the TIF district in place after the 12-year period, with the new taxes generated by the development going toward new affordable housing developments instead of continuing to be returned to Paster Development.
“But for this TIF district, we would not have access to that financial tool,” Harris said.
Councilmember Tim Brausen added, “But for the redevelopment, there wouldn’t be any tax increment that we’d be talking about losing. So, it’s money that the city doesn’t have unless the development occurs. No development has occurred on this property for 20-plus years.”
Much of the redevelopment in the last two decades in the city would not have occurred if not for the use of tax-increment financing, Mayor Jake Spano asserted.
Over time, the assistance gives the community an increased tax base that “takes some of the pressure off of our homeowners” and provides affordable housing units, Spano said.
In the decade before St. Louis Park began using TIF, Spano said, “This community had created exactly zero affordable housing units.”
He added, “It’s not a giveaway; it’s an investment.”
The project is ready to go, unlike other potential affordable housing scenarios, and will “redevelop a part of our city that has been left out,” Councilmember Lynette Dumalag said.
Agreed Councilmember Nadia Mohamed, “That part of the city really, really needs that development and needs that housing.”
Mohamed said she, like Rog, wished the development included more two-bedroom units while Dumalag said she would have preferred more affordable units in the project.
However, Dumalag concluded, “This amount is better than zero.”
