The St. Louis Park City Council that had been undecided on the fate of the Dakota-Edgewood Trail Bridge instead voted unanimously in favor of bids for the project.
The bridge will cross the BNSF Railway tracks and connect Edgewood Avenue with Dakota Park near Peter Hobart Elementary School.
The council voted 7-0 Sept. 8 to approve contracts of $7.34 million for Redstone Construction and about $837,000 for SRF Consulting Group.
With other costs, engineering, tree replacement, art and utility relocation, the total cost of the bridge had been pegged at $9.55 million in August. With a contingency for unexpected costs during construction, the Sept. 8 staff report listed the total cost at $9.84 million. Of that, a federal grant would cover $2.9 million.
With contingencies, the cost of the bridge increased by nearly $700,000 from a city estimate in March.
During an Aug. 17 meeting, Councilmembers Margaret Rog, Larry Kraft and Nadia Mohamed expressed hesitation in proceeding with the project due to rising costs. Mayor Jake Spano and Councilmembers Tim Brausen and Anne Mavity favored moving forward. With Councilmember Rachel Harris absent, they voted 6-0 to table the issue.
In expressing support for moving ahead with the project Sept. 8, Harris pointed to larger council goals related to equity and climate action. About 135 students of a variety of ethnicities live north of the tracks and attend Peter Hobart Elementary School, she indicated. The bridge would allow the families to access the school, a community garden, a dog park, ball fields and a basketball court across the tracks.
The city’s climate action plan focuses on reducing vehicle miles traveled in the community, Harris noted.
“One thing that is important to note is the value of encouraging our next generation of people who walk and bike to do so instead of taking a car for transportation,” Harris said. “While we’re not necessarily in the business of changing people’s behavior, we are in the business of building the infrastructure.”
The bridge will connect the north and south parts of the city as well as provide access to regional bike trails and the Southwest Light Rail Transit line, Harris said.
The pause created after the council tabled the issue has given residents a greater chance to weigh in, Harris said. City staff members also reviewed finances more closely. They presented a new estimate that the bridge project and other planned city capital projects would have an annual tax impact of $26 annually on the owner of a typical house, a fraction of a previous city estimate.
Chief Financial Officer Melanie Lammers said the bridge project itself would amount to an impact of about $20 per year for the owner of a median-value home.
The revised estimate anticipates that the city would issue bonds to pay for the debt over 20 years instead of 10 years. Spreading out the time frame for the bond would add an estimated $300,000 in interest costs but would lower the annual tax impact.
Rog said that during the pause before the vote, she had a chance to better understand options, to engage with residents and to connect with other leaders outside the community. As a result of those conversations, Rog decided to support the project.
For residents concerned about property taxes, Rog said, “Know that I’m not throwing caution to the wind by supporting this particular project, and I know that I and my colleagues will keep a sharp eye on that.”
The bridge will optimize investments already made on both ends, Rog said.
“I do feel that it is responsible and would be irresponsible to not support this project at this point,” Rog said. “I feel like it’s the right choice ... despite the impact on our levies.”
Kraft said he struggled with the decision because he believes the city desperately needs more north-south connections for bicyclists and pedestrians, but he had concerns about the “constant increases in cost for the project.”
As for the argument that costs always increase, Kraft said, “I don’t accept that. If cost increases like this are typical, then I think we need to figure out how to be atypical.”
However, he thanked staff for creative approaches to finances that would limit the tax impact and noted that interest rates are currently low. A bridge elsewhere could cost as much or more than this bridge, he added.
Similarly, Spano said, “At some point, this city will build a bridge over that railroad track, and it won’t ever be less expensive than it is today.”
Pointing to past city efforts, like a trail around Bass Lake, Mavity said, “I feel like we all need to take that long view, knowing that these investments we’re making will be there for 50 years, 100 years, and it will make a huge difference for generations.”
In the area of equity, Brausen said affected neighborhoods north of the bridge have some of the lowest housing values and some of the more diverse populations in the city.
“I think all seven of us agreed that this is a very important transportation link,” Brausen said. “The big question has been writing the check or paying the tab for this improvement. But if we don’t do this, what we’ve lost is over a decade of planning and community engagement around this plan.”
Earlier in the day of the vote, Mohamed said she had been inclined to vote against the contracts. Of the price, she said, “I’m still having a hard time swallowing that pill. That’s why I’m drinking a lot of water tonight.”
However, she said comments from residents convinced her that the connection is important.
“Thank you, everybody, for sending your email,” Mohamed said. “I heard you, and I’m glad that we’re kind of crossing this bridge now.”
