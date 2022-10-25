The St. Louis Park City Council’s differing opinions on a proposed levy hike prompted special meetings to gain enough votes for the plan.
The council eventually garnered the four votes required by city charter for an Economic and Development Authority levy, leading to an overall preliminary levy increase of about 7.8%.
That includes a proposed levy hike of 8% for the general fund and factors in the smaller preliminary Housing and Redevelopment Authority and EDA levies.
Under the plan, the overall levy would increase from about $40.4 million this year to about $43.5 million next year. That factors in an EDA levy that would remain at $500,000 and an HRA levy increase of about $65,000 to about $1.6 million.
For the owner of a median-value home in the city, which increased in value from about $330,000 to nearly $372,000 in a year-long period, the estimated total city tax proposed would come to about $1,671, an annual increase of nearly $210 for the city portion of taxes.
St. Louis Park Finance Director Melanie Schmitt noted that residential properties have increased more in value than commercial and industrial properties, putting more of the tax impact on homeowners.
“We don’t have control over the market values,” Schmidt said. “That’s completely separate from the levy.”
Council members approved the HRA levy that is used for housing programs without controversy. However, Councilmember Larry Kraft took issue with the EDA levy, which would be used to contribute to the salaries of city staff members working on development. Kraft pointed out the city pays for salaries in other departments out of its general fund. He raised concerns about clarity and transparency related to the EDA levy.
Councilmember Tim Brausen responded, “We’ve had very public discussions about paying salaries from different funds, and that’s really a bookkeeping mechanism.”
Councilmember Margaret Rog joined Kraft in opposing the EDA levy, which she noted would be used under the proposal entirely for salaries and not for environmental initiatives, unlike last year.
In opposing the levy, Rog cited inflationary costs impacting residents already as well as a major anticipated increase in the St. Louis Park School District levy. She argued the city’s development fund already has enough money.
“I don’t see this as the year that we need to top off the tank,” Rog said of the fund. “I think the tank is pretty full.”
If the city rejected the EDA levy, the overall preliminary levy would have been about 6.5% instead of 7.76%, Kraft added.
“I think that’s a more responsible place to be,” he said.
Kraft and Rog opposed the EDA levy in the initial vote while Brausen, Councilmember Lynette Dumalag and Councilmember Sue Budd voted in favor of it.
Mayor Jake Spano joined proponents of the EDA levy in voting for it during a later vote, leading to a 4-2 tally. However, City Attorney Soren Mattick later declared special EDA and city council meetings still would be necessary since the EDA initially had not provided four yes votes.
During subsequent special meetings to ensure the city had enough votes to proceed, council members voted 4-1, with Kraft opposed, for the EDA levy. Councilmember Nadia Mohamed missed all the votes while Rog was absent for the special meeting votes.
Increasing debt and other costs
During a regular council meeting, Schmitt explained that the preliminary general fund levy would increase 8%, mainly due to increased debt. Debt service would increase more than 21%, to about $6.4 million, while the rest of the general fund levy would increase by 5.9%, to about $35.1 million.
Debt is increasing significantly to pay for a Louisiana Avenue bridge project. Other contributors to the city debt include the city’s Connect the Park sidewalks and trails program, the creation of a bridge over the BNSF Railway tracks at Dakota Park and past fire station projects.
Of the overall increase, Brausen commented, “No surprise for any of our residents, the cost of everything is going up for the city, also. Construction costs are substantial, and utility fees continue to go up.”
He pointed out that the council would not be able to increase the final tax levy beyond the preliminary levy it set and that the council and staff will “look at ways to pare expenses and live within our means.”
The city typically has lowered its final levy increase from the amount it proposes in the fall.
The proposed budget includes an increase in city spending to compensate property owners impacted by water main breaks along Minnetonka Boulevard earlier this year. City staff estimated the city could spend about $2 million in claims, which would be factored into city levies for a three-year period.
“Ideally, before we have the final vote, we’ll have a much better estimate of what our exposure is on those claims,” Brausen said.
The anticipated expenses have “served as quite the wake-up call for us to continue to examine the state of our aging infrastructure and continue to mend it, repair it and make it as strong as possible,” he added.
Kraft supported the general fund levy increase of 8%, acknowledging that inflation is impacting the city as well as taxpayers, but he encouraged other council members to settle on a lower levy increase before the final vote in December.
“It’s a tough year for many people with inflation,” said Kraft, who added that increasing residential property values are hitting the community.
Budd said city staff shouldn’t be “overly conservative” in estimating large inflationary costs, as she noted fuel costs have leveled off more than staff had projected earlier in the year.
Spano said unknowns still existed regarding contracts and bids. He said a higher preliminary levy amount provided flexibility.
No council members present for any of the votes opposed the preliminary general fund levy increase or the preliminary HRA levy.
With the eventual 4-1 votes replacing the earlier tallies for the EDA levy, the city sent the preliminary levy amounts on to Hennepin County to be used in mailings to property owners in November.
