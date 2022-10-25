The St. Louis Park City Council’s differing opinions on a proposed levy hike prompted special meetings to gain enough votes for the plan.

The council eventually garnered the four votes required by city charter for an Economic and Development Authority levy, leading to an overall preliminary levy increase of about 7.8%.

