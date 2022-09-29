With St. Louis Park Councilmember Larry Kraft running unopposed for the Minnesota Legislature, other council members are considering how they would replace him.

Kraft is the only candidate who will appear on the ballot to replace Rep. Ryan Winkler in House District 46A. Winkler stepped down amid a run for Hennepin County attorney but failed to advance following the Aug. 9 primary.

