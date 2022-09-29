With St. Louis Park Councilmember Larry Kraft running unopposed for the Minnesota Legislature, other council members are considering how they would replace him.
Kraft is the only candidate who will appear on the ballot to replace Rep. Ryan Winkler in House District 46A. Winkler stepped down amid a run for Hennepin County attorney but failed to advance following the Aug. 9 primary.
Kraft became the only DFLer to file for the seat. No Republican or member of any other party filed to run.
Because Kraft has not resigned his current council position, no special election is planned to replace him. As a result, the council would need to appoint a St. Louis Park resident to fill out the remainder of his term, which runs through 2023. An election for the following term would take place in November 2023.
A document prepared by City Clerk Melissa Kennedy points out that the council cannot formally begin an appointment process until the council has declared a vacancy exists.
Kennedy told the council during a Sept. 12 study session that the city attorney’s office recommended the council wait until an election victory is certified by the state to declare a vacancy, assuming a resignation did not occur sooner. Kennedy said that certification would likely occur in late November.
Kraft did not address his plans with the council, declaring that he would recuse himself from the appointment issue and left the meeting room during the discussion.
While the city charter requires the city to declare a vacancy in certain situations, Kennedy said the council would have some flexibility in deciding how to appoint a replacement.
The staff report she prepared outlined a few options the council could including an application and interview process, making an appointment without such a process or choosing a different method for filling the vacancy.
The report said city staff recommended an application and interview process. The report estimated that the process could last between six and eight weeks after the council declares a vacancy at a meeting.
The document recommended a two-week application period, with advertisements on social media, in the newspaper, through government communication channels and at city facilities.
The report notes, “The council may ask an individual not to run for election at the end of the term, but the candidate is not bound to anything and can change their mind. If a candidate is eligible for the office and meets all the filing requirements, they must be allowed to file for office.”
Applications for the role would be public data, and open meeting laws would apply for interviews. The council could choose to interview all candidates or only some of them, though the city staff report recommended interviewing all eligible candidates “to ensure the process is as equitable and accessible as possible.”
The report also recommended asking all candidates the same questions during interviews.
Four of the remaining council members would have to agree on a candidate to make the appointment.
Candidates would have to be at least 21 years old on the date on which they would take office, have lived in the city for at least 30 days prior to applying, be an eligible voter and be a U.S. citizen.
Council discussion
Mayor Jake Spano suggested gaining feedback from community members as part of the appointment process. When the council hired City Manager Kim Keller, he noted the city invited input. He suggested a small group could provide input to give “a greater voice to the public.”
However, Councilmember Nadia Mohamed responded, “How do we choose who gets the special role of voicing their opinion when the rest of the population hasn’t?”
City leaders noted that, based on the likely timing of the vacancy, the appointment process stated in the city charter would prevent them from calling a special election for the seat before the end of the term.
Councilmember Tim Brausen opined that the council could spend a lot of time deciding who would be a part of the advisory group while individuals left out may be upset.
As an alternative, he suggested the city could invite the community to the interviews with candidates and set up a period in which community members could step up to the microphone to posit questions.
However, Spano argued the council should be able to form an advisory group, pointing out that it appoints members of boards and commissions already.
“It doesn’t feel like this body wants to go in that direction,” Spano said. “I guess it’s a little frustrating for me.”
In advocating for his idea of an advisory group, Spano continued, “I’m asking it because I’m fearful of my own blind spots, and I need help from my neighbors in helping me to find those.”
Brausen said the council should keep the appointment procedures simple.
He said, “I don’t want to over-engineer this process because when there’s a vacancy you want to be able to respond and get it done.”
Some of the council discussion focused on whether they should ask candidates if they intended to run for the seat later.
“I don’t care if they’re planning to re-run or not,” Mohamed said. “That’s their business. That’s their concern.”
