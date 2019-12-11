St. Louis Park City Council members are considering a lower tax hike than previously proposed.
During a Dec. 2 truth-in-taxation hearing, city staff members presented information based on a 4.96% increase from this year’s city property tax levy.
The council had voted 5-2 in September to support a preliminary tax levy of 5.61%, but city staff and council members continued to work on the budget after the vote. Hennepin County used the preliminary levy amount when mailing out tax notices to property owners this fall.
The revised property tax levy would come to nearly $34.8 million instead of about $35 million. The council is set to vote on the final levy Monday, Dec. 16.
City staff members reviewed forecasts and trends relating to revenue and spending and determined that the city could lower the levy increase from the earlier proposal, according to Chief Financial Officer Tim Simon.
The council reviewed options to lower the increase during a work session in November. At that meeting, staff members had suggested a levy increase as low as 4.5%. Reductions presented to the council at the time included fine-tuning cost estimates on expenditures, adjustments to overtime and temporary salary needs, moving a trainee program to the 2021 budget and making adjustments to staffing for the Westwood Hills Nature Center due to a later opening date currently scheduled for a new interpretive center than previously anticipated.
Additionally, the city’s police state aid amount has been trending upward, prompting the city to adjust its budget accordingly. The city staff also suggested shifts in purchases and hiring for new positions.
During the truth-in-taxation hearing, Simon pointed to city efforts to lower its debt service, primarily through refinancing at lower interest rates. Standard & Poor’s affirmed St. Louis Park’s AAA credit rating Oct. 30, helping the city take advantage of the lower interest rates. St. Louis Park is one of 26 cities in the state with a AAA rating from the rating agency, according to Simon. The debt is paying for the Connect the Park initiative to add sidewalks and trails throughout the city, new fire stations, infrastructure replacement and other work.
City taxes amount to nearly a third of a residential taxpayer’s total property tax bill, according to Simon. For the median-valued home, which increased this year from $275,100 to nearly $298,000, the property tax increase for city taxes on a 4.96% levy increase would be $65 for the year.
“That’s an average, so some maybe more, some may be less than that, given how your property was assessed and so forth,” Simon explained.
Under the proposed level in the preliminary levy, the tax impact to the median-valued home would have been $74 for the year.
The council still plans to set the maximum Housing and Redevelopment Authority levy, which amounts to an additional $1.33 million, an increase of about $98,000.
Only one person spoke at the public hearing during the truth-in-taxation hearing. Resident Judith Moore focused her comments on the assessment process, which she said resulted in a valuation increase of more than 23%. Councilmember Margaret Rog offered to follow up with Moore after the Dec. 2 council meeting to discuss the issue further.
More information about the city’s budget, home valuations, a senior citizen property tax deferral and other resources is available at stlouispark.org/government/property-taxes.
