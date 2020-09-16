Although several St. Louis Park City Council members expressed reluctance about the vote, they declared an upcoming vacancy for Councilmember Anne Mavity’s seat.
Mavity announced that she is moving to Minneapolis, necessitating her resignation as the representative for Ward 2 in southeastern St. Louis Park. The move is not effective until the end of next month.
“I love the city, I love our residents, and it breaks my heart in many ways to have to leave,” Mavity said during the Sept. 8 council meeting.
She said that she and her husband had been looking to downsize after their children left the house. After finding a house in Minneapolis, Mavity submitted her resignation with an effective date of Saturday, Oct. 31.
“Should that date change (to be) earlier for any reason whatsoever, I will, of course, immediately alert the council,” Mavity said.
The council vote will allow the remaining members to begin seeking a ward resident to appoint to the seat for the remainder of the term, which ends Jan. 3, 2022.
“I think we have an amazing group of folks in Ward 2 in terms of the residents here, and I’m sure we’ll find someone fabulous,” Mavity said.
A city staff report said the council could either appoint someone to the seat directly or undertake an application process and interviews before making an appointment. Four of the six remaining council members would have to vote for a candidate to create the appointment. Mavity would not be allowed to vote on the matter.
During the discussion of the vacancy, Mayor Jake Spano joked to Mavity, “You don’t get to talk anymore.”
Mavity, who often strongly advocates for her positions on issues, responded incredulously and with a laugh, “Has anyone been successful in stopping me from talking in the past?”
Other council members expressed sadness when voting to approve Mavity’s resignation, with Councilmember Nadia Mohamed asking, “What happens if we reject it?”
Councilmember Larry Kraft joked, “What about annexing a small part of Minneapolis?
Spano exclaimed, “We don’t talk about annexation of other cities – absolutely do not talk about annexation of other cities.”
For the vote, Kraft said, “With sadness, aye.”
Mohamed added, “Literal tears, aye.”
The vote passed 6-0, with Mavity abstaining. Council members planned to discuss the appointment process further at a Sept. 14 study session, after this edition went to press.
Announcement
Mavity announced her decision Aug. 27 with a public post on her personal Facebook page.
“As a resident of St. Louis Park for the past 23 years, I have seen this community constantly strive to continue its record of excellence and I have been honored to be a part of its vision and growth,” Mavity wrote. “I have enormous gratitude for the privilege of serving the city of St. Louis Park for the past 11 years.”
Mavity said she is grateful to have been a part of making the city a leader in environmental sustainability, racial equity, transit – including the Southwest Light Rail Transit line under construction, walkability and bike-friendly infrastructure. She said she has also supported affordable housing in a city with “huge development pressures because of its ideal location” with access to trails, lakes and businesses.
“I’ve learned from and worked with so many talented and passionate residents,” Mavity wrote. “It is because of these dedicated neighbors and community advocates, that so much of this progressive vision has been realized.”
Although people commenting suggested Mavity could run for office in Minneapolis, she replied, “Thanks but that’s definitely not in the plans ...”
To another comment suggesting she run for the Minneapolis City Council, Mavity wrote, “Nope. Remember I’ve had TWO jobs for over a decade. Doing just one will be fine by me for awhile.”
Mavity is the executive director of the Minnesota Housing Partnership. The position has occasionally prompted critics, like opponents of a development in the Elmwood Neighborhood, to accuse her of having a conflict of interest on affordable housing issues. Although the development opponents filed a complaint against her, the council majority dismissed it. Mavity has recused herself from multiple votes on housing projects.
In response to well-wishes from Rep. Cheryl Youakim, Mavity assured Youakim she would still see her at the Legislature. In response to another comment on housing, Mavity wrote, “Let’s shout as loud as possible about our continuing need for affordable housing! And I’ll still be working hard on this through the Minnesota Housing Partnership.”
