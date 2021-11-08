A zoning change by the St. Louis Park City Council will block a gas station displaced by recent highway construction from returning.
The St. Louis Park City Council finalized measures for the land on the northwest corner of Highway 100 and Minnetonka Boulevard during its meeting last month. To prevent the former Holiday station from reemerging, the zoning was changed to multi-family residential from commercial and the comprehensive plan was updated.
Supporters and opponents of the rezoning sent comments into the city ahead of the decision.
St. Louis Park residents Jon and Jean Olson wrote, “One hears that Holiday is sniffing the corner with intent to build another gas station on that postage stamp of land. Another gas station?! There are already fully four gas stations within a mile of that place, one of them directly across the street. A psychiatrist should be invited in to talk about such a plan.”
On the other side, St. Louis Park homeowner Sally Stewart wrote that “we terribly miss our corner Holiday Station.”
Stewart, who opposed an apartment building on the site said, “This Birchwood community is full of kids, youth, young adults, families etc and a quality convenience store (exactly like the one that was taken down) that everyone can use without crossing the busy highway would be a huge benefit to us.”
St. Louis Park resident Linnae Stole also referenced traffic but reasoned, “Bringing a gas station back to that corner, along with the increased traffic it would entail, seems counterintuitive to the City’s goals of making it safer for bikers and walkers to get around.”
Others said apartments would create traffic issues.
St. Louis Park resident Ela Justman wrote, “We have way too many condos/apartments already as it is and this particular location is not suited well for multi-unit structure. We loved when it was holiday gas station.”
The previous owner had expressed an interest in rebuilding on the site and had been working with the Minnesota Department of Transportation to repurchase the land, which MnDOT condemned to use during a Highway 100 construction project.
Councilmember Margaret Rog raised the idea of rezoning the site as a way of increasing housing density in the city.
Jacqueline Kramer, associate planner for the city, indicated during a September council meeting that the comprehensive plan change was unusual.
“It is not driven by a specific development proposal but rather the city’s overall goals for housing and the council’s desire for housing development in our city,” Kramer said.
The site had been zoned for commercial or business use since at least 1949, according to a city staff report. Staff found that existing infrastructure can support medium-density residential uses on the site, Kramer said.
“We found that a gas station with one pump would generate more daily trips than 30 housing units on a site,” Kramer said.
The rezoning “would prevent the previous commercial use from reappearing on the site, so you couldn’t do a gas station on the site,” Kramer said.
A majority of attendees at a neighborhood meeting supported the change to make the site a residential area, although some attendees supported a gas station or other neighborhood commercial business, according to Kramer. Comments for the Planning Commission were similarly mixed. The Planning Commission recommended making the zoning and comprehensive plan changes.
Councilmember Larry Kraft said opponents of the change wanted a business on the site, had traffic concerns and saw the changes as unfair to the previous owner. But Kraft said he believed commercial use was no longer well-suited to the site because it no longer contains direct access to Minnetonka Boulevard. Drivers would have to use a residential street to enter or leave the site.
As for fairness, Kraft asked Kramer if the previous owner received a fair price when MnDOT took the land. Kramer responded that the highway department “did compensate the previous owner fair market price” and that the owner would have the right of first refusal to buy the property back when MnDOT sells it.
Like Kraft, Councilmember Lynette Dumalag pointed out the lack of access to a commercial street.
“I’m not in the business of running gas stations, but I would imagine that curb cut on Minnetonka Boulevard would have been very valuable to them,” Dumalag said.
Rog also considered the nature of gas stations. While she stressed she had not proposed a ban on new stations in the city, Rog said, “I do see a connection between our commitment to climate action and our reluctance to create an opportunity for more gas stations to be constructed on available land, particularly with so many others nearby.”
Councilmember Nadia Mohamed added she is in favor of rezoning land for multifamily or single-family homes that are affordable considering that the city is fully built-out.
The council voted unanimously to make the changes.
