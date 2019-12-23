St. Louis Park’s final tax levy picked up an additional vote in support, with the decision passing 6-1.
The final levy will represent a 4.96% increase, down from a 5.61% increase that had been preliminarily approved 5-2 in September.
Councilmember Margaret Rog changed her vote from opposition to the preliminary levy to support for the revised, final levy approved Dec. 16.
The levy will help pay off debt for projects like the Recreation Outdoor Center, a new interpretive center at Westwood Hills Nature Center, new fire stations, the Connect the Park program to add sidewalks and trails and increased fiber internet in the city.
“Whether or not I agreed with all those – and I didn’t – that’s debt that we’re tied to,” Rog said. “That’s a baseline. We have to charge our taxpayers for it.”
The levy also includes a 3% wage increase for staff members, who Rog said provide excellent services.
She alluded to new city spending that is in the budget for 2020.
“I certainly believe in investing in the future, and I’m not ready to stand in the way of that, even symbolically, this coming year,” Rog said.
The estimated tax impact for a median-value home that increased in value from about $275,000 to about $298,000 will be an increase in city taxes of $65.51, down from an increase of $73.80 under the previous proposal.
Rog said she understood that the increase represents a burden for some homeowners and renters. For example, she noted one landlord had threatened to increase the rent $30 per month next year due to property tax increases.
“But as a first-ring suburb, I do believe that to stay healthy and robust, being innovative is key,” Rog said. “As the federal government steps back, we need to step up, as we have begun to do with housing.”
She named several new staff members the budget will include, including three staff members dedicated to sustainability efforts; one police officer and an information officer tasked with race data collection and body cam data management; a new engineering staff member; a full-time rather than part-time naturalist; administrative support for the city’s race equity initiatives; and a specialist to study data involving water, carbon emissions, demographic data related to affordable housing, census utilization and other issues.
“Having the opportunity to apply those modern tools to what we want to do in this community is great,” Rog said.
Councilmember Thom Miller, in his final council meeting, continued to oppose the levy increase.
Miller said he believes the annual increases in city taxes are “not sustainable for portions of our community.”
The city levels of taxing and spending do not give the city enough room to address surprises, like the past need to upgrade a water treatment plant due to contamination, as well as major projects that will be necessary to address aging infrastructure in coming years, he added.
Many renters and home owners spend more than 30% of their income on housing, and many elderly homeowners may not benefit from the increased value of their homes through a house sale in their lifetimes, Miller said. About 7% of residents are living in poverty, he continued.
While Miller said he supported a 3% increase in salary for employees, he added, “Unfortunately, many folks in our community are not able to get that kind of an annual increase.”
Councilmember Rachel Harris pointed to spending on council goals, such as the city’s climate action plan.
“It allows us to add staff to the sustainability division, which for the last four years has had one person in place,” Harris said. “Now that we’ve adopted a climate action Plan that requires our community – not only our city operations – to be climate neutral in 2040, we have a lot of work to do to get there.”
Mentioning the addition of a police officer, she said the city’s public safety staff have increasingly responded to mental health crises.
“Without a little bit of cushion in their staffing, I had concerns about their welfare and dealing with these traumatic community events,” Harris said.
Most tax revenue goes toward paying staff members, Councilmember Tim Brausen said.
“We committed to paying our staff to be exceptional because we demand that of them,” Brausen said. “Our citizens demand that of them, and we try to do our best to deliver on that promise all the time. And you don’t get that unless you’re willing to pay living wages and good wages to our staff, which we are willing to do.”
Councilmember Anne Mavity pointed to improvements in community engagement the city has made and an arrangement with Methodist Hospital in which emergency responders work with residents for better health outcomes in an effort to reduce emergency calls.
Councilmember Steve Hallfin, in his final council meeting, said he is proud of the city budget.
“When you look around the city of St. Louis Park, particularly during this time of the year when the snow falls, it is not in the street very long,” Hallfin said. “It is not on the sidewalks very long. And then when you look at our public safety and fire and police, I just truly believe that we, the City Council and the city staff, really do a good job with the dollars that are being allocated and that our citizens are getting value for that dollar spent.”
Mayor Jake Spano concluded that the budget responds to requests from the community. When he first ran for the council, he said voters told him, “St. Louis Park is not the cheapest place in the Twin Cities to live; we know that. But we get good value for our money.”
The final city tax levy will be about $34.8 million for taxes payable in 2020.
Separately, the council unanimously approved the maximum Housing and Redevelopment Authority levy, set at about $1.3 million. That levy will be used to pay staff for housing programs and for a newly created housing trust fund. The fund will help developers include more affordable units and will support home ownership for first-time home-buyers, including people who have faced barriers historically, Rog said.
Later in the meeting, the council unanimously approved the 3% general increase for non-union employees beginning Jan. 1. The wage increase is consistent with settled contracts with unions. The council approved a salary for City Manager Tom Harmening of about $184,500, or about $88 per hour, plus a $600 monthly car allowance and 510 hours of paid-time off, valued at about $45,000.
