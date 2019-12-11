St. Louis Park will move ahead on a bikeway on Dakota Avenue between Minnetonka Boulevard and Lake Street that has proven controversial as some residents objected to new parking restrictions and others disagreed about the design.
The City Council voted 4-2 Dec. 2 to approve the layout recommended by staff with buffered bike lanes and to continue to study a possible pilot project with removable bollards that would better separate the bike lanes from vehicle traffic in the spring through the fall.
The two council members who opposed the motion, Thom Miller and Margaret Rog, said they preferred to immediately pursue a bikeway that would be grade-separated or otherwise more permanently separated from vehicle traffic.
The approved layout includes bike lanes with buffers between the bikeway and vehicle traffic, curb extensions at each intersection, a rectangular rapid flashing beacon at 33rd Street and parking restrictions along Dakota Avenue, according to the city staff proposal the council approved.
The bike lanes will be 5 feet wide and include a 2-foot buffer, according to Transportation Engineer Ben Manibog.
Parking will be restricted on the west side of the street from Minnetonka Boulevard to 32nd Street. Parking will be restricted on the east side of the street between 32nd Street and Lake Street. Staff will continue to review potential parking restrictions on side streets before bringing final plans for the bikeway to the council.
On the stretch of Dakota Avenue in the project, a city staff report indicates that 95 of the existing 175 parking spaces would be removed.
The estimated cost of the project is $443,000 with a pilot program involving bollards estimated at between $50,000 and $100,000. As a result of the council vote, the city staff plans to refine the plan and present it to the council before the final approval next spring.
An alternative option the council majority did not vote to approve would have involved replacing one of the sidewalks on Dakota Avenue with an 8-foot-wide multi-use trail. The city staff report estimated the cost for that option at $650,000 but the estimate did not include traffic calming and pedestrian safety measures like the flashing beacon and curb extensions.
Councilmember Rachel Harris, who made the successful motion for the on-street bike lanes with the pilot involving bollards, said she appreciated that the city took the time to discuss the bikeway section for a longer period than originally planned. More parking spaces are a part of the design than had been envisioned initially as a result of those discussions, she said.
Councilmember Anne Mavity alluded to the difficulty in planning the bikeway.
“These issues and projects are never easy because we are trying to retrofit a 100-year infrastructure into what’s going to be appropriate for the next hundred years,” Mavity said.
She said 99% of the city’s infrastructure currently supports cars.
Of the bikeway, she said, “I think that this is the direction that this community has asked the city council to take in terms of being walkable, bikeable and prioritizing people and bikes and transit over cars.”
Councilmember Tim Brausen said, “This three-block link is an essential component of creating a more robust and safer bikeway system in our city.”
It will connect the northern and southern parts of the city and provide access to St. Louis Park High School and Central Community Center, he added.
“To the people that reside along this street, I apologize for the dislocation that will result with this new configuration of the roadway,” Brausen said. “However, as I’ve said many times here, I view the public right-of-way as committed to moving people as pedestrians, cyclists and in motor vehicles. Parking for individual residents is a secondary use of the streets, and this parking can be removed if it’s necessary for the primary transportation needs of the community as a whole.”
A parking study concluded that adequate street parking will exist even though it may be less convenient for some people, Brausen said.
The two opponents of the motion focused on safety for bicyclists rather than parking.
Miller said he is concerned about parking for a few property owners who do not have alley access to their properties, but that would not have been a primary motivation for him to support a separated bikeway.
“I realize that’s going to be a big inconvenience, but I just want to be clear about my intention, and the intention is to create a more robust bike facility now, not necessarily to keep parking,” Miller said.
While he said he did not have a specific plan in mind, he preferred that staff bring back more alternatives for a better separated trail.
“I’d like the whole council to consider it more closely going forward so that we’re not simply putting half a million dollars into this when we could be putting maybe another half a million or another million on top of that and have a really great bike facility on Dakota,” Miller said.
Rog said she did not feel entirely confident that people who are not riding their bikes on Dakota Avenue will be comfortable riding on the street with the plan for on-street bike lanes. She asked whether the city could make changes after a few years if people aren’t using the bike lanes and the city cannot mitigate concerns about the project.
City Manager Tom Harmening indicated that an off-street multi-use trail would take up most of the city’s right-of-way on Dakota Avenue, but he said, “That is an option that the council could explore if it felt it needed to in the future.”
In an email after the meeting, Rog clarified, “I heard from parents of young children that they would not bike on Dakota, even if there were a buffered bike lane, but would choose the sidewalk instead. It was those conversations, and my own observations as a person who bikes almost everywhere, year-round, that led me to question whether a buffered bike lane was enough to meet the need.”
Like Miller, Rog said at the meeting that her primary concern about the staff proposal for on-street bike lanes related to safety rather than parking.
“I feel like they’ve been adequately addressed,” Rog said to the audience of plans relating to parking. “I realize that they’re not to your satisfaction, but I feel like as we move toward the future, we’re going to have to find other places to put our cars because our streets are for moving people.”
