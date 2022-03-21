Passengers won’t be boarding light rail trains at the Beltline Station until at least 2027, but a major development at the site is moving toward an opening in 2024.
The St. Louis Park City Council voted unanimously March 7 to approve comprehensive plan changes to advance the Beltline Station development plan created by Sherman Associates. The council is tentatively scheduled to conduct a public hearing and consider other approvals for the project Monday, April 4.
The project would include a seven-story building with 156 market-rate apartments and about 20,000 square feet of commercial space, potentially including a grocery store.
It would also include a five-story market-rate apartment building with 146 units plus a four-story apartment building with 82 apartments dedicated to tenants meeting income qualifications. Seventy-seven of the affordable units would be available to residents making up to 60% of the area median income while five units would be available for tenants making up to half that amount. The building would include 22 three-bedroom apartments.
Additionally, the project would include a major parking ramp of more than six stories in height with 590 stalls. Of those, 268 would be dedicated to light rail passengers who park and ride, as required by a deal with the Federal Transit Authority and the Metropolitan Council. Another 1,800 square feet of retail space is also envisioned at the parking garage.
Mayor Jake Spano noted he and Councilmember Margaret Rog had sought to work with the FTA and Met Council to reduce the amount of parking until the light rail line opens.
“Unfortunately, those park-and-ride spots are part of the formula that got the project funded and without them that would not exist, so they’re not able to pull them out,” Spano said. “Hopefully we can be creative about (the parking spaces) in the future should the needs be different by the time it gets built.”
The St. Louis Park Economic Development Authority, made up of council members, made a deal with Sherman in 2018 to work on the project. The city demolished industrial buildings on the more than 6-acre site that year while Southwest Light Rail Transit planners oversaw the demolition of a former Vision Bank building in 2019.
Councilmember Margaret Rog said she likes the “iconic design” of the development and nods to Lilac Way, a historical corridor that included an array of lilacs and roadside parks along Highway 100 South. Rog said she also appreciated that 67 of the affordable units will have two or three bedrooms. She spoke in favor of a public plaza near the parking garage that would allow programming for the community.
She inquired whether the developer had made an effort to ensure employees of the planned grocery store could afford to rent an apartment in the development.
Will Anderson, director of development for Sherman, responded, “It’s an opportunity for us to engage with the potential grocer user in this space to advance those conversations and hopefully let folks that are living in our buildings work there.”
Rog noted that the developer had engaged with a co-op as a potential grocery store tenant but that barriers existed for a deal.
While Anderson declined to address details of the negotiations with the co-op group, he indicated that he believed their existing sales had dipped.
“I think the pandemic was the primary driver of their exiting from the transaction,” Anderson said.
Anderson indicated that the smaller retail space, on a corner with the parking garage, could host a coffee shop or other small business. He said the developer could use Facebook and NextDoor to gain input on what St. Louis Park residents would like to see in the space.
Rog pointed out the site is in a central location for the community that could be very busy. She suggested the developer could elevate an existing local shop or a business owned by a person of color instead of bringing in a national chain.
“I know that can be challenging, but I think our community is up for it,” Rog said.
Neighborhood meeting
The development team discussed the project at length in a virtual February neighborhood meeting.
Anderson highlighted the number of affordable units with multiple bedrooms.
“These are big units serving an under-served population in the city of St. Louis Park,” he said.
The grocer that Sherman is seeking to attract currently is in the specialty market and has more than 10 stores in the region, according to Anderson.
As of the February meeting, Anderson said the developer hoped to begin construction on the first components of the development this June. Work on the affordable housing building would begin in July. Due to the timing of bonds the project received from the state, Anderson said IRS guidelines require the developer to begin construction on the project by July 10. Work on one of the market-rate buildings would begin in October with construction of a third building scheduled to get underway in March 2023.
“We would have the entire site wrapped up by August of 2024,” Anderson said.
In response to a question from Rog comparing amenities in the affordable building with the market-rate residential buildings, Anderson pointed out the affordable building will include exterior balconies and walkouts. Each of the two-bedroom units in the affordable building will include two bathrooms. The building will also include a community room, staffed offices, co-working space and a fitness center along with an outdoor playground and a splash pad.
A participant in the neighborhood meeting pointed out that children could benefit from indoor play space as well in the winter. Anderson said the company would have discussions about the idea, perhaps providing play space near the fitness center.
On sustainability, he noted Sherman has developed about 50 acres of solar power through Xcel Energy’s community solar program. Tenants could subscribe to the system as a way to offset their energy use with solar power.
