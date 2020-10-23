Westwood Early Childhood Center in St. Louis Park has been recognized with a statewide award during National Disability Employment Awareness Month.
The Minnesota Organization for Habilitation and Rehabilitation named the center as an Outstanding Disability Employer Oct. 12.
“Employers like Westwood Early Childhood Center tap into this great talent pool and give people with disabilities an opportunity,” said Julie Johnson, president of the statewide group. “Organizations will be stronger if they hire these talented and dedicated people. They will quickly see the benefits of an inclusive workforce.”
The center is part of Westwood Lutheran Church, 9001 Cedar Lake Road S., and has hired individuals through Partnership Resources Inc. for its kitchen operations. Partnership Resources provides job coaching twice weekly.
Partnership Resources Program Director Marijane Oquin said the center “has gone above and beyond to support our client, Golden Valley resident Allie Henley, in her role as a kitchen aide.”
For example, the center provided an embroidered apron and tailored a list of duties and a checklist for Henley.
The center provides child care and education for infants, toddlers and preschoolers “focusing on their social, cognitive and spiritual development,” according to a statement about the award. Henley supports seven classrooms and supports large events at the church by washing dishes in a commercial kitchen, providing sanitation, Oquin said. The role expanded to include assistance for a food specialist teaching students about food. The kitchen aide “has also been encouraged to share her faith through preaching,” according to the statement.
Kellee Nelson, director of the center, said, ”Our ability to embrace individuals with special abilities and provide them with opportunities to work within a caring environment reflects our values, and promotes practices we hope to see in mainstream society.”
The statement noted that the center continued to pay Henley when closed for six weeks due to the state stay-at-home order that began in March. Staff hours have been reduced since the center reopened but have increased slightly.
“They see value in the employee’s position and are ensuring retention of the position, long-term,” Oquin said.
Partnership Resources has launched a “Partners 4 Hope” fundraising campaign with assistance from the center, which created videos about the importance of hiring people with disabilities and the work of Partnership Resources.
Employers can help people with disabilities pursue their goals, earn wages and contribute to the economy, Johnson said.
“Supporting people to live a community connected life is a large part of what (Minnesota Organization for Habilitation and Rehabilitation) providers do for the people they support,” Johnson said.
U.S. Rep. Dean Phillips, who hosted a disability roundtable with members of Partnership Resources in August that included Henley, participated in the event along with St. Louis Park Councilmember Rachel Harris and representatives of Westwood Early Childhood Center, Partnership Resources and the Minnesota Organization for Habilitation and Rehabilitation.
