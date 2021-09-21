The body would have the power to require outside investigations of City Council members
The St. Louis Park Charter Commission is seeking to require third-party investigations if the majority of its members finds a complaint about a St. Louis Park City Council member valid.
The proposal comes after the St. Louis Park City Council voted to dismiss an alleged violation of the city charter last year.
Opponents of a Project for Pride in Living affordable housing project filed a complaint in March 2020 against former Councilmember Anne Mavity claiming Mavity had “engaged in inappropriate conversations and actions” related to the project on land that belonged to Union Congregational United Church of Christ.
Mavity, who serves as executive director of the Minnesota Housing Partnership and who resigned in October 2020 amid a move, recused herself from votes on the issue. However, the St. Louis Park City Council still considered whether she had violated a city charter section relating to “interference with administration” before voting 5-1 in May 2020 to dismiss the charge without an investigation.
Late last year, the St. Louis Park Charter Commission created a three-person subcommittee to review potential changes to the charter regarding “transparency and accountability in the process by which alleged violations are handled” as well as conflict-of-interest rules, according to a city staff report.
“The commission is interested in a mechanism that would require an independent third-party investigation of alleged violations to avoid potential conflicts of interest with City Council-appointed authorities, such as the city attorney or city manager, overseeing the investigation process,” the report states. “The commission also discussed concerns about the (St. Louis Park City Council) being responsible for adjudication of their own colleagues and the public perception thereof.”
JC Beckstrand, who described himself as the acting chair of the commission, said during a St. Louis Park City Council work session Sept. 13, “It’s very difficult for the city manager and/or the city attorney, both of whom are financially obligated and tied to the City Council, to sit in any form of judgment.”
Charter Commissioner Jim Brimeyer acknowledged under City Council questioning that last year’s allegations led to the commission’s review.
“That’s how it came up,” he said. “That’s what prompted it.”
Beckstrand added that the allegations had been the catalyst but asserted that “a number of more anecdotal matters,” which he did identify, have also arisen.
Brimeyer said, “I really looked at this as telling future councils when you get elected you just need to know that there’s an avenue for people to say, ‘I think something is wrong here.’”
Of the broad proposal, Brimeyer said, “We just wanted the council to know that if you absolutely refuse to do anything we have a right to bring that out and say you need to take a look at this and here’s why.”
Although no specific charter language change came before the St. Louis Park City Council, Brimeyer said a majority of the commission would need to approve it. The St. Louis Park City Council would then need to unanimously approve the change or voters would have to approve it, although, “I don’t think any of us really want to go there,” Brimeyer said of the latter method.
Mayor Jake Spano, who had been the only vote against dismissing the complaint against Mavity last year, said he understood the Charter Commission’s concerns because he, too, preferred an outside organization to investigate the allegations.
However, Spano asked about how to prevent opponents of a particular decision from making accusations without any validity.
Beckstrand indicated they could weigh in after the St. Louis Park Charter Commission considers a complaint.
“Absolutely, we did discuss the weaponization of this and how that is something that is going to have to be prevented,” he said.
Council concerns
A majority of St. Louis Park City Council members indicated they did not support a requirement for third-party investigations.
“I am comfortable with voters being the outside body that provides oversight of the city’s leadership,” Councilmember Margaret Rog said.
Rog raised concerns about the cost for such investigations and noted that the part-time council members often have other positions that inform their decisions. She and other St. Louis Park City Council members said the city manager and city attorney work for the city, not an individual member.
Kraft questioned the origin of the commission’s inquiry, adding that he did not see anything wrong with the way the St. Louis Park City Council handled the complaint last year.
“There was nothing there,” Kraft said. “If there had been a smidgen of something there, I would have been for an investigation, OK? But requiring one without us being able to deliberate? I’m not in favor of requiring one without us having a shot at it, taking a look at it.”
He added, “I don’t take an oath to any of my colleagues. I take an oath to uphold the Constitution and our charter and do right by that, and I think we all take that quite seriously.”
Councilmember Tim Brausen said he had concerns that the St. Louis Park Charter Commission, an unelected body, would be in charge of responding to complaints about council members. The chief judge of the county appoints St. Louis Park Commission members.
Councilmember Rachel Harris noted that commission meeting minutes indicate members intend to have oversight over the St. Louis Park City Council.
Brimeyer said the subcommittee believes such changes are needed to the charter “to provide greater oversight, transparency, and accountability,” according to the minutes. Similarly, the minutes state Commissioner Terry Dwyer said the subcommittee intended “the council has oversight so they cannot solely police themselves.”
Meanwhile, the city attorney provided an opinion that says state law does not necessarily give the Charter Commission the type of authority over the City Council proposed.
Harris said the St. Louis Park Charter Commission should ensure good city governance but not oversee the St. Louis Park City Council.
Councilmember Nadia Mohamed expressed concern that a future charter commission could have biases against people of color, “especially when a body tends to not represent the community socially, economically, racially or culturally.”
Mohamed said, “I’m not saying that’s what’s happening right now, but that’s what tends to happen a lot of the time.”
Rog questioned whether the commission should continue to study the issue.
“That’s more your decision, but I can’t see why we would continue to spend a lot of time on delving deep on this,” Rog said.
Spano noted the St. Louis Park Charter Commission does not need the City Council’s permission to recommend a change. However. He also said no City Council incumbents are facing an electoral challenge this year.
Spano said, “I think the folks that live in their wards feel pretty confident in their abilities to execute their duties.”
