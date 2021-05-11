A Beltline Boulevard site with an industrial past in St. Louis Park would become a five-story, mixed-use building next to a light rail station under a development proposal.
The Opus Group is seeking to build the project, which would include 250 residential units along with more than 7,000 square feet of commercial space and six live-work units, according to a city staff report. A three-story parking ramp and a 27-stall surface parking lot are also envisioned. Ten percent of the residential units would be reserved for residents making up to half the area median income. Several of the units would each contain three bedrooms.
Under current standards, the affordable units would rent at $970 per month for a one-bedroom unit and $1,163 for a two-bedroom unit, according to the city report.
The building would contain solar panels on its roof, and The Opus Group is considering sustainability standards through the LEED rating system or the Building Benchmarks and Beyond (B3) guidelines.
Sustainable features could include LED lighting, materials with low levels of volatile organic compounds, recycling of construction waste, climate control systems that are higher in efficiency than is typical, low-flow fixtures and materials made of recycled content, according to the city report.
The St. Louis Park Planning Commission is poised to conduct a public hearing in late May or early June. If approved by the city, the developer plans to seek tax-increment financing from the city. With TIF, new taxes generated by a site’s increased value are returned to a developer for a period to pay for qualifying costs like environmental cleanup or infrastructure upgrades. After the period, governmental entities keep the full value of the taxes generated on the site.
The site, at 3440 Beltline Blvd., contains about 3.5 acres with business park uses. It includes Kenwood Gymnastics, which is making plans to move to the building housing the Roller Garden after the entertainment venue’s May 8 closure.
All leases on the Beltline Boulevard site expire by the end of June or earlier.
According to beltlineproperties.com, the former Belt Line Industrial Park dates back to 1952 and included six buildings for many years. The site changed its name to Belt Line Properties in 2005 after two additional buildings opened in 2004, bringing the total number of office and warehouse buildings to eight with about 240,000 square feet of rented space.
The section that would be redeveloped is along the west side of Beltline Boulevard south of Park Glen Road and north of West 35th Street.
St. Louis Park city leaders have long envisioned redevelopment of the area, with the creation in 2012 of a framework and design guidelines for redevelopment along Beltline Boulevard.
According to the plan, development near the planned nearby light rail station should “focus on higher density buildings that bring more people, residents and employees, to live and work within walking distance of the Beltline Transit Station.”
The plan states that taller buildings for offices, residential and mixed uses – with residential or office spaces above retail areas – would be appropriate along the boulevard. The plan calls for minimal building setbacks, with entry doors and windows facing Beltline Boulevard.
The St. Louis Park City Council changed the site’s land use designation to transit-oriented development in 2019 and rezoned it to “vertical mixed-use.” The zoning designation allows up to 75 units per acre, but The Opus Group is asking the city to rezone it to a planned unit development, which would allow up to 125 units per acre.
According to the city report, the long-time owners of the site “anticipated these changes” when setting the lease expiration dates this year.
The Opus Group, which is based in Minnetonka, would begin construction by the end of this year with a goal toward completing the development in July 2023.
