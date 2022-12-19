St. Louis Park picked up its first boys basketball win of the season in the 85-76 Dec. 9 home opener against Washburn before turning around the next day to face a tough Minneapolis Southwest squad, losing 84-48 as part of the Southside Showcase at Benilde-St. Margaret’s Haben Center on Dec. 10.
Last week included a pair of tough losses on the home hardwood including Tuesday’s 76-63 loss to neighbor Hopkins before Class AAA foe Holy Family Catholic handed the Orioles a 93-74 loss on Friday.
Senior guard Antonio Speed led the team with 23 points in the win over Washburn but managed just six points against Holy Family. He added 12 and 15 points against Southwest and Hopkins, respectively. Sophomores Micah Curtis and Marley Curtis finished with 17 and 11 points, respectively against Washburn while senior Treyvonno Jones added 16 points.
Park trailed Southwest 48-27 at the break of the neutral-site game, making only two free throws in the game, both coming from Micah Curtis who matched Speed with 12 points to lead the team. The Orioles made only four 3-pointers including two from Marley Curtis.
Park sophomore Javaris Ellis emerged the last two games to be a solid contributor on the offensive side as he led the team with 18 points against Hopkins and 14 points against Holy Family.
The Fire led 45-30 at the break and outpaced Park 48-44 over the second half. Micah Curtis led the Orioles with 16 points while Jones and Stefano Giovannelli each had 10 points.
Park wrapped up the pre-winter break schedule at Minnehaha on Tuesday and at Tartan on Thursday, Dec. 22. The Orioles will face Prescott in the opening game of the Hastings High School Holiday Tournament at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 28. The tournament continues Thursday, depending on the outcome of Wednesday’s contest.
The Orioles open the new year at top-ranked Park Center at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 4.
