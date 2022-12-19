Antonio Speed
Park’s Antonio Speed, right, faces Hopkins Daveion Hart during the Royals’ 76-63 win at St. Louis Park High School Dec. 13. Speed finished with 15 points. 

 (Sun Newspapers staff photo by John Sherman)

St. Louis Park picked up its first boys basketball win of the season in the 85-76 Dec. 9 home opener against Washburn before turning around the next day to face a tough Minneapolis Southwest squad, losing 84-48 as part of the Southside Showcase at Benilde-St. Margaret’s Haben Center on Dec. 10. 

Last week included a pair of tough losses on the home hardwood including Tuesday’s 76-63 loss to neighbor Hopkins before Class AAA foe Holy Family Catholic handed the Orioles a 93-74 loss on Friday.

Keegan Hartford
Park’s Keegan Hartford, front, and Micah Curtis, back, look for a rebound against Hopkins Dec. 13. Curtis added 12 points in the 76-63 loss to Hopkins on Dec. 13.

