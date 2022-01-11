St. Louis Park has been acknowledging the racist history of discriminatory covenants in housing contracts in the city recently but increased its commitment by formally becoming a coalition member of the Just Deeds Project.
The project helps property owners legally discharge the restrictive covenants in their titles through free legal and title services. The covenants have been legally unenforceable for decades but remain in more than 1,800 property titles in St. Louis Park, according to a city tally. More than 24,000 discriminatory covenants have been found in Hennepin County.
While St. Louis Park council members acknowledge discharging the language in the titles is symbolic, they hope the project will help educate residents and promote substantive policies that improve the lives of groups targeted by the restrictions.
Just Deeds compiled a map of properties banning residents based on ethnicity that illustrates the issue.
“You see a real-life map – you know, there’s no denying that,” said Councilmember Nadia Mohamed of the project’s impact.
While the damage is already done, Mohamed said information about the covenants can start a conversation.
“How can we make sure that the people who have already suffered the losses have generational wealth, how can we make sure that we’re catching them up to the rest of the population who had that benefit?” Mohamed said.
As a real estate attorney, Councilmember Tim Brausen said he often found racial covenants restricting who could live on a property while examining titles.
“This is really about increasing awareness of this discriminatory past, this racist past, that our community engaged in on a massive scale, and it gives us all an opportunity to look at our own properties and determine whether or not they have these types of restrictions in them,” Brausen said. “This is another opportunity to try to make amends.”
While Councilmember Larry Kraft said the process of discharging the language does not in itself improve the lives of impacted populations, he pointed to the Just Deeds Project’s mission to provide education to “help communities acknowledge this racist history and pursue reconciliation and anti-racist solutions.”
The mission concludes, “Our member organizations share responsibility for creating and correcting systemic racism in housing. We acknowledge the racist systems that exist in our communities, and we are working together to dismantle them.”
Councilmember Lynette Dumalag said that as a real estate professional she has noticed amenities in certain areas and not others and disparities in income, creating a need to consider policy changes.
She said of joining the Just Deeds Project, “This is where we need to be to rectify this racist history that we have in our city.”
Councilmember Sue Budd said, “It is a very close-to-home education in ways that a lot of academic studying of systemic racism is not, and so for that reason, I think it’s a really critical program.”
Mayor Jake Spano plans to participate in a video about the discovery of a restrictive covenant in his own property title and detailing the process of discharging it.
“St. Louis Park was one of the more aggressive users of this tool to create these inequities,” he said of the restrictive covenants.
As a result, the mayor said the city needs to take actions, such as a creating a first-time homebuyer program Councilmember Margaret Rog championed.
Spano said, “I’m not sure that we can make up for that time that’s been lost, but it’s important that we get it right and use this as an opportunity to make other folks begin looking at the other parts of their lives where they might not be seeing these sorts of inequities. That’s really, I think, the value in this for all of us.”
Brausen added redlining still occurs when real estate professionals intentionally steer people of color into certain areas and the banking industry creates more lending restrictions for them.
Brausen said, “These practices are wrong, and they need to be called out – and all of us have to be vigilant about this so we can right these wrongs.”
More information about the project is available at stlouispark.org/just-deeds and justdeeds.org.
