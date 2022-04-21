A St. Louis Park-based company has launched an in-home digital system of health care.
HealtheMed displayed the system last month at the Minnesota Social Service Association Training Conference and Expo in Minneapolis. The system is “dedicated to breaking down access to care barriers for Medicaid waivered participants,” according to the company.
The Minnesota Department of Human Services has approved the company’s technological system, which it dubbed Clinic@Home.
The system “enables the state’s most vulnerable and often overlooked citizens to remain independent longer because care services are made available via technology installed in their homes,” the company said in a statement last month.
CEO Thomas Spencer said “Due to medical, social, and financial conditions, many Medicaid-waivered participants are not able to receive traditional forms of medical care. Our digital system of care dramatically improves the likelihood that these members of our society can remain independent and stable in their homes and avoid ER visits and facility admissions. This is not only good for the participants, but it also reduces the total cost of care for this population that has historically represented a significant portion of the state’s annual Medicaid spending.”
The system includes a 50-inch smart TV, an automated medication dispenser and remote patient monitoring devices ordered by doctors. The devices can include contactless thermometers, blood pressure monitors and pulse oximeters.
A care team can then monitor a person’s health remotely by viewing readings from the devices.
“Interaction during practitioner visits on a large TV screen, rather than a smart phone or tablet, makes the encounter more engaging and more powerful than other telemedicine platforms,” the company’s announcement states. “The HealtheMed hybrid-telemedicine approach means that a HealtheMed consulting nurse is present in the client’s home during the telemedicine visit to make it more effective.”
The system allows county case managers working with Medicaid-waivered clients to coordinate their support, the statement adds.
The company gained $1.2 million in funding from Panoramic Ventures, OCA Ventures and other investors like Bob Schulz, co-founder and partner emeritus of Health Enterprise Partners, the company announced in another statement April 4.
The round of funding is “designed to help the company expand awareness for its digital care service offerings that enable the state’s most vulnerable citizens to remain independent longer.”
The Clinic@Home system is available at no cost for Medicaid-waivered participants through funding from the Minnesota Department of Human Services.
Nurse guidance and patient training in the home is available for participants.
“As telemedicine and remote monitoring technologies have become more standard practice in healthcare, Medicaid waivered participants stand to benefit the most, as many suffer from physical, mental, and social challenges that prevent them from accessing healthcare via traditional means,” said Austin Poole, principal at Panoramic Ventures, in the statement this month.
Spencer added, “By working with the Minnesota Department of Health Services, we have been able to demonstrate the positive impact our solution is having on both health outcomes and the total cost of care.”
More information about Clinic@Home is available at visit www.healthemed.com or by calling 952-562-1235.
Additionally, the company offers an assessment form to help individuals learn if they would qualify for the service. The form is available at healthemed.com/2022/03/31/client-identifier.
