Community members will have a chance to meet the new leader of Children First at its annual Champions Breakfast Thursday, March 5.
The St. Louis Park nonprofit’s executive committee has hired Margaret Ganyo as executive director.
Karen Atkinson served as the executive director of Children First from its formation in 1994 until last year. Debbie Wells, former interim coordinator for the now-defunct Meadowbrook Collaborative, stepped in as the interim director until the organization hired Ganyo.
In a statement posted in early February, Executive Committee Chair Larissa Lekang said of Ganyo, “Her experience with effectively leading communities towards a common mission and her passion for youth development is unequivocal, and I am confident in her abilities to create a bright pathway for Children First and our St. Louis Park youth.”
The St. Louis Park School Board, which handles the contract for the position using funds from organizations like the Park Nicollet Foundation and other donors, approved the agreement Feb. 24. The initial contract began in February and runs through the end of June 2021. The salary for the full-time position is about $71,000, and the contract includes benefits like a health insurance plan with either no deductible or a $1,000 deductible that the executive committee would pay by annually depositing $1,000 into a health reimbursement account.
The contract explains that the executive committee has funds available from foundation benefactors and that the school district is willing to disperse the salary and benefits.
Superintendent Astein Osei said the contract is similar to the previous contract for the executive director of Children First. The executive committee of Children First, which Osei serves on, voted unanimously to hire Ganyo, he said.
While Osei said Children First is its own organization, he said, it represents a partnership of the foundation, the city and the schools.
“We work to help support and provide guidance and oversight for this program that serves our community,” he said.
No school district funds are allocated to the Children First executive director’s salary, clarified Mary Tomback, chair of the school board. However, the executive director’s office is located in the school district office at 6311 Wayzata Blvd.
After thanking Wells for her service following Atkinson’s retirement, Tomback said of Ganyo, “I know I speak for the rest of the board when I say we’re very excited to see what she can do with this institution and how she can expand it to further benefit the students and all the children in St. Louis Park.”
Ganyo’s background
Ganyo has worked as the executive director, CEO and director of strategic partnerships at the United Way of Southeastern Idaho during a 16-year span, according to the announcement.
“I am thrilled to have been entrusted with the next chapter of such a special community initiative,” Ganyo said. “I can’t wait to begin connecting with partners, Champions, and the community, envisioning a bold future together.”
To learn more about Children First and the Children First Champions Breakfast, a major fundraiser for the organization, visit children-first.org.
